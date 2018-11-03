GSN NWS STAFF

Here are excerpts of the draft of the town’s proposed civility policy for employees and elected and appointed officials.

Purpose: To promote an environment of civility, consideration, and mutual respect, and to affirm the value and inherent dignity of all persons.

Procedures: All employees deserve a workplace free of hostility or bullying, and should feel safe to be their authentic selves at work without fear of dismissive, humiliating, or insulting language or treatment.

Likewise, Gilbert residents and members of the public are entitled to civil discourse in their interactions with elected officials, board and commission members, Gilbert employees, and other town representatives.

Parties who have concerns or grievances regarding Council, board, or commission decisions are encouraged to share their thoughts in a respectful manner at the appropriate time and place. …

Each of us is responsible for sustaining a culture of kindness in our daily interactions. Examples of civility include:

Respect and courtesy in communication and actions

Respectful acknowledgement of differences and resolution of conflicts

Empathy and patience

It is not the intent of this policy to deprive any person of their right to freedom of expression.

“Uncivil conduct” does not include the expression of unpopular, disagreeable, or even controversial viewpoints that may be offensive to some persons, so long as the ideas are presented in a respectful, non-disruptive manner, and at a time and place that are appropriate.

Uncivil conduct that rises to the level of harassment or violence is addressed separately in the Harassment Policy.

Employees are expected to model civil behavior and hold each other accountable. Individuals who feel that they have been treated in an uncivil manner are urged to resolve their concerns promptly and directly with the person(s) generating the concern.