By JASON STONE

GSN Staff Writer

Virginia Berg still remembers when the First United Methodist Church of Mesa was literally a hop, skip and a jump away from her home in downtown Mesa.

Berg and her friends would spend post-World War II summers running barefoot across a burning hot 1st Avenue just to prove how tough they were.

“It was a great way to see how calloused our feet could get,” said Berg, 83.

Nearly 70 years later, nobody is recommending running across the intersection of 1st Avenue and Center Street now that the immense Mesa Arts Center is in the neighborhood and vehicle traffic has grown exponentially.

But one mainstay of the intersection is the presence of the First United Methodist Church, which celebrating its 125th birthday this month with a two-day celebration that’s partly open to the public.

The church has invited the public to an organ concert Nov. 16, featuring the congregation’s massive pipe organ that cost nearly $500,000 when it was unveiled for the 1993 centennial celebration.

Two other events are on Nov. 18, but those are for church members only. Mesa Mayor John Giles will host a morning brunch after Bishop Bob Hoshibata speaks at a special worship service at 9 a.m.

Organizers are already decorating the church with old photos to show how it’s grown from services inside a barn into a 14-acre complex with historic buildings.

Iowa-residents Dr. E.W. Wilbur and his wife, Sarah, founded the church in the early 1890s after they moved to Mesa. At the time the city had a population of only 700, and the closest Methodist church was in Tempe. With horses still the main mode of transportation, Mesa residents had to plan out a whole day just to worship.

In 1892, the Wilburs held Sunday School sessions in their barn at what is now Main Street and Stapley Drive. A church service followed a year later.

It wasn’t until 1895 that the first church structure was built on the site of the current complex at Center Street and 1st Avenue.

At the time it was built, the Arizona Republican praised its lime brick façade, writing, “this edifice marks a new era in building in the city.”

Beside running the church, E.W. Wilbur was a key figure in fixing Arizona’s water problems in the 20th century. He was elected as vice president of the Salt River Valley Water Users’ Association board during the group’s formation in 1904.

As the church steadily grew, a second building was needed on the site to replace the original. At the time, it cost the church a little more than $8,800 – around $204,000 in today’s money.

Wilbur died in 1917 at age 71. When Sarah died 13 years later, a story on her in the Arizona Republic referred to her husband as “one of the most outstanding citizens on the Southside for many years.”

Two decades after the Wilburs’ deaths, ground was broken on the third – and current – building in 1951 to replace the 1913 structure. It took three years to complete and seven years to dedicate because church officials waited until it was fully paid off.

Community donations of $85,000 (about $825,000 today) were raised to help pay for it.

The first phase of the construction included the 120-foot tower that is an iconic feature of downtown Mesa today. It still stands out even with the enormous Mesa Arts Center on the north side of 1st Avenue.

A family social center was constructed in 1972, and youth programs are still thriving at the church.

The church suffered a big setback in 1974 when, in the early morning hours of Mother’s Day, a mentally ill parishioner threw firebombs into the main sanctuary. It caused $500,000 in damage (more than $2.5 million today) to the south end of the sanctuary.

The church had insurance to rebuild, but charges were never filed against the man accused of the arson because of his mental state.

The congregation eventually grew to 1,200 people by its centennial year. The late U.S. Rep. John J. Rhodes was one of the more notable parishioners. He attended the church for 30 years.

The church’s attendance, however, began seeing a gradual decline as Mesa’s downtown transformed from post-World War II homes into retail businesses.

Berg said the development of Mesa’s farmlands, the emergence of Chandler and Gilbert and the creation of other Methodist churches in the East Valley changed Mesa’s Methodist church from a neighborhood gathering place into what’s now considered an “urban church.”

“When I was growing up, we were the only Methodist church in town,” Berg said. “Since then we have fostered six other churches in the area. Our people come from all around.”

Berg is one of them. Instead of her old jaunt across the street, she now has to commute from Gilbert to attend services and events.

About 450 people can fit inside the main sanctuary. Katie Mozurkewich, the church administrator, said the pew is nearly half full on most Sundays. She said attendance traditionally grows during the holidays.

“Half the people who come here are raised here and the other half come here because we are welcoming and inviting,” Mozurkewich said.

Church officials are expecting strong attendance the rest of the year with the birthday celebration and holidays coming up.

The birthday bash already started unofficially. On Oct. 21, the congregation recognized semi-retired artist Maureen McGuire, who designed the chapel’s stain glass windows ten years after it was built.