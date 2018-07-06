Eddie Cook – Gilbert Town Council Election 2018

Age: 57

Educational Background: Bachelor of Science in Engineering, Arizona State University

Current employer/job: NetApp Inc. / technical account manager and Town of Gilbert Councilmember/former vice-mayor

List of community organization I belong to:

Arizona Municipal Water Users Association – Vice President

Maricopa Association of Governments Regional Domestic Violence Council – Vice Chairman

Maricopa Association of Governments Economic Development Council – Board of Directors

Greater Phoenix Economic Council Healthcare Council – Liaison to the Gilbert Town Council

League of Arizona Cities and Towns Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee – Board Member

Gilbert Parks and Recreation Board – Liaison to the Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Arts Commission – Liaison to the Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Redevelopment Commission – Liaison to the Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Chamber of Commerce – Liaison to the Gilbert Town Council

Roosevelt Water Conservation District – Liaison to the Gilbert Town Council

Gilbert Talks – Advisory Board Member

St. Timothy’s Catholic Church Music Ministry

Diocese of Phoenix Catholic Marriage Conference Committee

Child Crisis Arizona – Volunteer

Boost a Foster Family – Volunteer

Arizona Republican GOP Asian American Committee

Arizona Asian American Association

Immediate family: Wife Jenny and five children

Year you moved to Gilbert: 1986

Last book read: “Mastering Civility: A Manifesto for the Workplace”

Why are you running for or seeking another term on Town Council?

I ran for Council in 2011 after realizing that I could better serve my community by bringing business ideas to the town’s government. I could not be more excited to continue to work with a team whose hearts are about service for our community. The transformation of the town into a higher performance government guided by corporate best business practices and changing the culture to reflect a “One Team” spirit has been remarkable. I’m extremely pleased with the progress of the Town during my two terms and am excited to continue our efforts to “Build a Legacy for Gilbert” during my next term.

Assuring Fiscal Responsibility and fostering Economic Development are my top two priorities. As a team the Council has developed the Town of Gilbert Strategic Plan to identify six strategic initiatives to guide our efforts for the next five years. They are focused on the following areas: Long Range Financial Planning, Long Range Infrastructure Planning, Driving Economic Development, Implementing an Efficient High-Performance Government, Becoming a Technology Leader, and Community Livability (Clean, Safe and Vibrant). I have and will continue to bring corporate best business practices into our local government to provide the highest level of services at the lowest possible cost.

I’m very grateful and humbled to have served on the Council these past 7 years. I look at this role as an extension of my “community service” that I’ve done for years here in Gilbert and the region. I gladly accept the responsibility to represent all of Gilbert. I enjoy meeting with residents, business owners, faith leaders, town employees and educational leaders. I will continue to represent the residents of Gilbert by embracing the practices of transparency and listening and sharing of ideas as we learn from each other.

FOR INCUMBENTS: Briefly explain your three most significant accomplishments.

One of my strengths is that I come from a large business environment. I have now experienced six budget cycles as a Councilmember, working with the Town’s executive management team and staff. My business background and experience allowed me to facilitate the Town adopting the enterprise business practice of “Zero Based/Priority Based Budgeting” so that we fund only those things that should be funded. This process has transformed the Town of Gilbert to become a very efficient and high performance business-like entity. The results have awarded the Town of Gilbert two AAA bond rating increases from Finch and Moody. The financial benefits for the Town and its citizens will be felt for years to come. Working with the Town Manager, Town Council and Economic Development team, we focused our efforts to create 5 business corridors with strategic plans to attract businesses to select Gilbert as their new home. My corporate business background in sales and marketing have complimented our team’s overall success for the Town of Gilbert. The success of our Downtown in the Heritage District is the envy of the Valley of the Sun. Families enjoy the diversity of Arizona based restaurants providing a destination to enjoy community socialization. The Rivulon campus along the 202 Central Business District provides Class-A office spaces for high wage jobs. Recently we announced Deloitte selected Gilbert for their expansion into the Phoenix market. Deloitte will provide 2500+ jobs with salaries above $95K. The impact of executing on our economic strategic plans over the last 5 years has led to 10,627 announced jobs, $1.1 billion dollars of private capital investment and over 6.7 million square feet of commercial construction. Having a very strong commercial and retail businesses thriving in Gilbert provides a well-balanced tax revenue source that supports all the wonderful services our citizens expect from local government. I have led our Council to adopt the most Freedom-loving, Church-friendly and Pro-Business sign code in the nation. I also led our Council to reduce/eliminate 5 categories of business taxes to benefit our small businesses in Gilbert. A couple of years ago as the Town of Gilbert was updating our Park and Recreation master plan, I had an idea for the Town to purchase 200+ acres of Maricopa County floodplain property in South Gilbert. My vision was to take the concepts of Indian Bend Wash in Scottsdale and Kiwanis Park in Tempe and combine them into a single regional park in South Gilbert. I was able to convince our County Supervisors of this vision. We then turned it over to our leadership team of Gilbert and Maricopa County to work out the details. Now Gilbert has a perpetual easement agreement with Maricopa County for this property at the cost of $10. Phase 1 begins construction this September with a completion in 2019. This new Regional Park in South Gilbert will be an amazing amenity that residents and businesses have been desiring to have for many years.

How can the Town Council promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert?

The Town of Gilbert’s General Plan is the Community’s vision and guide for future physical, economic, residential, commercial and social development. It is a long-range policy document covering a period of 10-20 years. The General Plan contains visions, goals, policies, and implementation strategies that guide decisions on how the Town grows and looks in the future, areas appropriate for residential, employment and commercial uses, parks and open space areas, the location of new roads, and energy and resource conservation. The General Plan seeks to assure that decisions are consistent with the Community’s vision. The Town Council uses the General Plan as a guideline in helping make important policy decisions. The Town of Gilbert will be engaging the public soon to update the General Plan.

Gilbert has several large public projects in the works, including Gilbert Regional Park and the public safety training facility. How should the town approach paying for these types of projects?

The Town of Gilbert has a process called Capital Improvement Projects known as the CIP. This process provides program and project management of future public infrastructure and prioritizes projects based on importance, risk and need. The Town Council, Town Leadership, public and business stakeholders meet regularly to collaborate on the many public infrastructure projects for the next five years. The CIP blends multiple sources of funds to construct public improvements. It also requires that the sources for maintaining and operating additional facilities be clearly identified prior to placement in the CIP. Gilbert has planned and followed a course of making sure that growth pays its own way. A key component of that assurance is the establishment and use of System Development Fees (SDFs). SDFs may be used for construction, acquisition, or expansion of public facilities that are necessary public services. Phase 1 of the new South Regional Park has already been paid for through SDF’s collected. Borrowing for construction through issuance of long-term debt continues to be necessary to construct large scale projects. Repayment of the debt is through property taxes for general obligation bond projects, operating revenue for non-growth projects, and SDFs for growth-related projects. Other funding sources include grants, sale of Town owned property, intergovernmental agreements and developer contributions. Recently the Town Council approved to call for a Special Election Bond to fund the Public Safety Training Facility. The voters in Gilbert will decide either to support or not support a bond to fund this facility.

What role should public funds play in the redevelopment of the Heritage District moving forward?

I’ve served as the Council Liaison to the Redevelopment Commission for the Heritage District for several years. I have been involved with many of the projects that have found a home in our Downtown. When I first was elected in 2011, the Downtown then did not look like it does today. In working with the Town Council, Town Leadership and Economic team, we put together a strategy and executed on that plan to kick start the success we experience today. Using public funds to build the first parking garage in the Downtown was the spark that initiated the development the Heritage Market Place that includes Zinburger, Lo-Lo’s, Pomo and Barrio Queen. The Town looked at this as a partnership and joint investment that would create a destination to attract families to visit the Downtown. Another important business decision was not to charge for public parking. We have received a lot of feedback from the public of their appreciation not to charge for public parking. The Town also owns a large portion of property in the Downtown. It is the Town’s intent to systematically base our strategic business plans to sell those parcels. Then the proceeds of the sell will be used for either capital improvements or maintenance and operations for the Downtown public infrastructure. There may be a time that a future Town Council creates a policy, as the Downtown reaches build-out that a small District fee be included in your food bill designated for maintenance and operations for public infrastructure.

What is the biggest challenge facing Gilbert over the next five years?

As I see Gilbert approaching 100% of build-out, we will have 330,000 residences living in Gilbert. We will be the known as the “Best Place to Raise a Family” in the US. Ranked “#1 Best City/Town to Find a Job” in the US. Ranked the “Safest City/Town” in the US. Ranked “#1 Best Place to Live in America”. Ranked the “#1 Happiest City in America”. Ranked “1st Prosperous City in the Nation”. Ranked “1st Best City to Start a Business” in the US. Ranked the “Highest concentrations of graduate and professional degrees among US cities”. All of this while maintaining the lowest cost in operating local government and providing the highest level of services to our citizens and business owners in the US. Our greatest challenge is how to fund those services through long term financial planning. With the collaboration of the Town Council and Town Leadership we have architected the following actions: Long Term Revenue and Expenditure Forecasting, General Fund Five Year Plan, Streets Fund Five Year Plan, Water Fund Five Year Plan, Wastewater Fund Five Year Plan, Environmental Services Five Year Plan for Residential and Commercial, Long Range Infrastructure Plan, Capital Improvement Plan, Long Range Staffing Plan, Rates and Fee Analysis Plan and Debt Analysis Plan. We established a Fiscal Policies that establishes a framework for overall fiscal planning and management that is based on fiscal conservative business practices. We will continue to challenge ourselves to utilize best practices in communicating financial information to facilitate sound decision-making, to promote openness and transparency, and to inspire public confidence and trust.

What are your three primary goals if you are elected?