This fall, science and art collide at the i.d.e.a. Museum during “Far Out: Our Solar System,” an exhibition, opening Friday, Sept. 28, that features art and hands-on activities exploring outer space.

“It’s fitting that we are looking to the skies during NASA’s 60th year. Children and adults love to imagine what it’s like to travel into space,” said i.d.e.a. Museum Executive Director Sunnee O’Rork.

Planned activities for children of all ages include: blasting off into the solar system with the space travel simulator; exploring the solar system and learning facts about each plane; learning how much weight varies on different planets; exploring Area 51 in an updated black light room; building prototypes of space crafts and observing meteorites on display.

The exhibition – which runs through Jan. 20 – features 36 artworks by 16 artists. Works include paintings, photographs, quilts, wood sculpture, video, digital collages and a site-specific installation. In addition, items are on display from the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University.