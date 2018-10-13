By Colleen Sparks, GET OUT Writer

Children and adults eager to get their hands on pumpkins, or taste the flavors of fall at festivals, or step into spooky houses for some Halloween chills have lots to explore in Chandler and the East Valley in the coming weeks.

Festivals and farms have pie-eating competitions, corn shucking, hay rides and pumpkin decorating. Haunted houses are planning chills for everyone.

The venues are festive places for families to gather for free or little money and enjoy cooler outdoor temperatures.

A look at some of the attractions:

Festivals and farms

Arizona Harvest Fest & Farmers Market: Fall festivities and shopping run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave. More than 100 merchants will sell produce at a farmers market; gourmet food, clothes, home furnishings, jewelry, art, home-improvement goods and health and wellness services. Children engage in games and activities, including pumpkin toss, pumpkin pageant (where they decorate pumpkins), corn-shucking contest, pie-eating competition, corn hole and cake walk. Local pumpkin ales and seasonal brews are available to adults. Live entertainment.

A percentage of proceeds benefit Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, a nonprofit whose mission is to advance the development of downtown as a regional destination for dining, shopping, living, culture and the arts. Information: arizonaharvestfest.com.

Schnepf Farms: This long-time, family-entertainment destination renews its Pumpkin & Chili Party Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 28 at the farm, 24610 S. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek. It is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. The theme is “heroes” and the Celebrity Corn Maze reflects that with a likeness of the late Pat Tillman, an Arizona Cardinals football player who left his NFL career to join the U.S. Army. He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004. Part of the maze also has the design of a grandmother reading to a child and a teacher.

Among new attractions are an extreme inflatable area, enhanced BMX and skateboard show, two stages with live entertainment and a DJ spinning tunes to rock the ride area. Amusement rides, bonfires, marshmallow roasting, pig races, miniature golf, dog show and fireworks some nights are part of the party. Another new treat is the Mac N Cheese Bar that starts with a large bowl of homemade macaroni and cheese that consumers then customize with toppings.

A chili dinner includes a bowl of chili, grilled corn on the cob, homemade corn bread, a fudge Oreo brownie and drink for $13. A succotash bowl includes sweet onions, peppers, sweet corn, garden squash, okra and potatoes grilled on custom griddles for $11 (chicken $3 extra).

The “spooky night” train ride is $5, $3 for rides during daylight.

Admission is $20, $15 if purchased at Fry’s Food Stores. Admission is free to children 2 and younger. Military personnel are free with military ID through Oct. 7, Oct. 11-14 and Oct. 25-29. Police officers with badge are free Oct. 11-14. Firefighters and hot shots with ID are free Oct. 25-28. Grandparents who buy one ticket get one free on Fridays when they show a photo of their grandchildren. Teachers who book field trips in October get in free. Family members of military members, police officers, firefighters and hot shots get discounted tickets at Fry’s Food Stores. Information: schnepffarms.com.

Mother Nature’s Farm: The Pumpkin Patch is open daily through Oct. 31 at this family-owned farm on property originally purchased by Sam and Edie Kelsall in 1968. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 1-30 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the farm, 1663 E. Baseline Road in Gilbert. Admission charge is $10 per child and $5 for adults to accompany kids. Included are OZ pumpkin, bag of stickers, pumpkin decorating, air bounce, hay ride, spider-web crawl made of rope that kids play on, feeding animals and Alexander’s Adventure Maze. Visitors may eat lunch at picnic tables and children may run around the spacious grounds. Food is available to purchase, including hot dogs, popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. Information: mothernaturesfarm.com.

Vertuccio Farms: The Corn Maze & Fall Festival continues through Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at the farm, 4011 S. Power Road in Mesa. Admission includes 7-acre corn maze, mini-golf, mule-pulled wagon ride (Saturdays and Sundays only until sunset), giant jump pad, mini zip line, pumpkin bowling, animals, new pallet maze and one-barrel train ride. Admission charge is $10, free to kids 2 and younger. Information: vertucciofarms.com.

Haunted Houses and other spooky attractions

Fright Zone: The Foster family provides Halloween fun at their home, 11148 E. Villa Park Drive in Chandler, for free. Music, creepy creatures, haunted maze, graveyard and other chilling entertainment is open 7-10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday this month, except on Halloween, when it’s open 6-10 p.m.

David Foster, who runs Fright Zone with his wife and two children, said it is family-friendly and not too scary for little ones.

Information: frightzoneaz.com.

Zombie Warz: Thrill seekers shoot paintball guns at zombies, who do not shoot back. Participants travel in “zombie assault vehicles” for about half an hour. The gruesome male and female zombies move around with various backdrops. A military man feeds customers more paintballs if needed and assists with technical issues. It runs Friday and Saturday nights through Nov. 3. The first truck heads out to attack zombies after 7 p.m. and the final one of the night goes before 10 p.m. at the corner of South Maricopa and Koli Road in the Chandler area. Tickets are $25 (with 100 paintballs included) if purchased online. At the ticket window, they are $29 (including 100 paintballs). Active and retired military members or first responders get tickets for $20 (with 100 paintballs included).

Information: zombiewarzaz.com.

The Crypt Haunted Attractions: Visitors are spooked at three scary setups in one location. The Crypt, The Asylum and Chaos Maze offer differing types of terror. The Crypt is filled with creatures and people that do not understand they are dead and each year return and choose new guests to join them in their dance of the dead. The Asylum storyline is a doctor subjecting patients to shocking experiments and converting them into homicidal nutcases until he falls victim to his own failures. Chaos Maze offers mayhem and terror at every twist and turn. Crypt Haunted Attractions is open Oct. 6-7, Oct. 10-14, Oct. 17-21, and Oct. 24-31 at 1445 W. Southern Ave., Mesa. Fridays and Saturdays it is open 7 p.m. to midnight. Other days it is open 7-10 p.m., and on Halloween it is open 7-11 p.m. Admission is $25 for all three houses, $18 for one of the two main haunts and $8 for Chaos Maze only. Information: hauntedaz.com.