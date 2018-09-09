azFEASTivals, producer of the weekly Gilbert, Mesa and Queen Creek Feastivals, is bringing gourmet-food trucks back to south Chandler 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Sept. 9, after a three-year hiatus.

The grand opening will be in Shopper’s Supply parking lot in Ocotillo Plaza, 2880 S. Alma School Road, at the northwestern corner of Queen Creek Road, and feature food trucks, mobile pet grooming, store promotions and live music.

Chandler Feastivals will be biweekly, bringing the top gourmet-food trucks to Chandler residents’ doorstep together with Living Chandler.

Information: azFEASTivals.com or Facebook @AZFeastivals.