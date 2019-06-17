GET OUT STAFF

Four young Gilbert thespians are “getting their freak on” with the Valley Youth Theatre’s newest musical, which opened this weekend and continues through June 30 at the Herberger Theater Center in Phoenix.

The four teens — Jaden Schneider, Mackenzie Burcham, Riley Thorrnton and Shaylee Flanagan — are part of the cast and crew of 50 young people presenting Disney’s “Freaky Friday.” More than 100 boys and 30 girls auditioned to be part of the 32-member cast and the four Gilbert residents were among those chosen for the musical, based on a 1972 novel and several movies about what happens when a mom and daughter get their bodies magically switched. The two have to make it through the day — being at high school for the mom and the teen preparing for a wedding — all while hoping to switch back.

The Valley Youth Theatre production is the Arizona debut of the musical, which debuted in Virginia in 2016. Its book is by Bridget Carpenter, the co-executive producer and writer on the TV hits “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” — and music and lyrics are by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, Pulitzer Prize-winning composers of “Next to Normal” and “If/Then.”

A spokeswoman for the theater said, “More than 200 hours of intense rehearsals have taken place since April 22 and the final dress rehearsal,” which was held last Thursday before an audience of chronically and terminally ill and their families.

Jaden, 15, a sophomore at Arete Preparatory Academy in Gilbert who is on the school’s cross country team, is making his Valley Youth Theatre debut.

He’s been in East Valley Children’s Theatre’s “Seussical Jr.,” “Yes Virginia” and “There’s a Santa Claus” among other productions by that company.

“I wanted to expand my horizons on theater in the Valley and get more involved in what I do,” he said, adding that he is particularly excited about “Freaky” because “it does a great job at showing how many different layers a story can have.”

Asked what his takeaway from the musical is, Jaden replied, “I hope audience members realize that they always have to look for the best in every situation. Even if it is crazy and immensely scary, you can always grow from it and learn more of who you are.”

Mackenzie, an 18-year-old homeschooled senior, is making her Valley Youth Theatre debut as well. This is her first VYT production, but she has played in numerous Casteel High School Theatre Company productions. She also is on her church’s praise team and hopes to pursue a career in musical theater.

She too likes the production she’s in. “I really enjoy the music and the storyline because it’s based on the movie I watched when I was young,” she said, adding that the musical will make the audience realize “the importance of seeing things from others’ perspective and appreciating the people in your life.”

Riley, a 15-year-old Campo Verde High School freshman, is appearing in his 12th Valley Youth Theatre show. He also is a member of VYTeens and the tech crew for this season’s Valley Youth Theatre productions of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” and “A Winnie-the-Pooh Christmas Tail.” He has also performed in Hale Centre Theatre’s “Big Fish” as Zacky Price and “Greasepaint” as the rabbi.

He said he likes Valley Youth Theatre “because they let you explore your character” and see’s the musical’s main message as “be careful what you wish for.”

Shaylee, also a 15-year-old Campo Verde freshman, is a newcomer to Valley Youth Theatre, though she has appeared in several productions by Limelight Youth Theatre as well as Mesa Community College. At school, she is in choir, choir council, drama and the Ethnic Student Union.

She has always wanted to be in a Valley Youth Theatre production because “I’ve seen so many shows since I was little.”

She found “Freaky” a bit thought-provoking because she started thinking “about how my mom and I would react if we switched places.”

“freak” is the final show in the theater’s 30th season and tickets are available at vyt.com or by calling 602-252-8497.

“As with all of our productions, ‘Freaky Friday’ gives everyone involved the real-life experience and real-time schedule of a professional theatrical production,” director Bobb Cooper said. “Cast, crew and orchestra members never pay fees to participate. They don’t have to rent or purchase costumes or equipment and there are never requirements to sell tickets.

“They also aren’t required to have any previous theatre experience or any theatrical education. We just strive to recognize potential and to match talent and skill levels with the requirements of each role. I think that’s very evident in this production.”