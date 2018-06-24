The Week Ahead

Four Peaks’ program aims to help teachers get classroom supplies

The Four Peaks Treasures 4 Teachers Program, the brewing company’s classroom-supply fundraiser, returns for its eighth year supporting teachers statewide.

Teachers may pick up vouchers through July 13 and redeem them for supply kits July 23 through July 27. East Valley’s Four Peaks will purchase enough items to fill 4,500 supply kits for teachers. Four Peaks cofounder Jim Scussel created the initiative in 2010 after he learned from customers that teachers regularly run out of basic classroom supplies and often have to purchase them out of their pockets.

East Valley teachers may pick up vouchers through July 13, then redeem their vouchers for school-supply kits 4-7 p.m. July 24, at Treasures for Teachers, 3025 S 48th St. #101, Tempe; 4-8 p.m. July 25 and 2-6 p.m. July 27 at Four Peaks 8th Street Brewery, 1340 E 8th St #104, Tempe. Teachers also can collect their boxes at a special Teachers’ Happy Hour, 2-6 p.m. July 27 at Four Peaks 8th Street Brewery.