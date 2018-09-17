The Zane Grey Chapter of Troup Unlimited is teaming up with the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the Town of Gilbert Parks and Recreation Department to hold a free Youth Fly-Fishing Basics workshop.

It will teach kids aged 12-17 the fundamentals of fly-fishing, fly-tying and water conservation at McQueen Park beginning Sept. 20. To help facilitate the workshop, ZGTU has received a donation of five Angler II fly rod outfits from L.L. Bean to teach fly-fishing.

The workshop is free to the public but limited to 20 youth per workshop session. The class will meet at the McQueen Park Activity Center and Lake in Gilbert every third Thursday of the month from 4-5:30 p.m. Information/signup: Susan Geer at Susan@Spiral-Creative.com.

The fly rod and reels were awarded as part of a donation program L.L. Bean has sponsored with Trout Unlimited for over 20 years.

Trout Unlimited’s mission is to conserve, protect and restore North America’s cold water fisheries and their watersheds. Information: Alan Davis at 925-785-5583 or president@zanegreytu.org. Chapter meetings are open to the public and held at the Mesa Bass Pro Shop from 7-8:45 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.