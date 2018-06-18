A few days into a trip to Spain, Kara Dunn, a Tempe resident and the first Flinn Scholar while at Horizon Honors High in Ahwatukee two years ago, woke up paralyzed.

Dunn, now a University of Arizona Honors College physiology major, was rushed to a hospital and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

Her brother, Ryan Dunn, along with her mom and another sister flew to Spain to be with Kara.

Usually, the paralysis goes away over time with Guillain-Barré syndrome, but her family had to raise funds to fly her home and needs financial assistance paying for the necessary air-evac flight back to the Valley, general medical expenses, physical therapy and transportation/housing. Those expenses are expected to exceed $200,000. She is expected to be flying home soon.

The family has created a GoFundMe page to cover those expenses. By late last week, more than $60,000 had been raised. The effort continues this week. Those interested in contributing can find the page at gofundme.com/help-kara-gbs.