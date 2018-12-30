With Jan D’Atri, GetOut Contributor

With the holidays almost behind us, you’re probably looking to eat more lean protein but suffer from chicken boredom. I’m about to change that with this super flavorful, incredibly easy dish that I can only describe as my latest chicken flavor bomb! It’s a stuffed chicken, but not in the way you usually prepare it. This method makes it easier to stuff and much easier to eat.

Garlicky Prosciutto Chicken

Ingredients: (For 2 Servings)

2 Large Skinless Boneless Chicken Breasts

12 slices prosciutto, sliced thin

12 (2×1 inch) slices Fontina, Havarti or cheese of your choice

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3-4 cloves fresh garlic, minced

12 sage leaves

½ cup shredded Mozzarella

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional, 1 cup marinara sauce (Rao’s Tomato Basil)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a skillet, melt 4 tablespoons of butter. When it starts to brown, add 3-4 cloves of minced garlic. Add sage leaves and cook for 1 minute, just to soften. (Do not burn the butter.)

Wash and pat dry the chicken breasts. Make 5-6 diagonal cuts three quarters of the way through the chicken. Place chicken on a 9X13 baking sheet.

Roll up prosciutto slices. Tuck prosciutto, slice of cheese and a sage leaf into each slit in the chicken. Spoon garlic butter over the chicken. Lightly season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle Mozzarella over each piece of chicken.

Bake for 25 minutes, basting halfway through the cooking process with the melted garlic butter. Optional, serve on a bed of warmed marinara sauce.

Watch my how-to video: jandatri.com/recipe/garlicky-prosciutto-chicken.

My Momma’s Spinach Salad

Ingredients for the Salad:

1 large clove of garlic, crushed whole

1 to 1½ bags fresh spinach (about 12 oz.) washed and dried

½ pound crispy bacon, chopped fine (6 pieces)

2 eggs, hardboiled and chopped

1 teaspoon salt (or more as needed)

1 teaspoon coarse ground pepper

Ingredients for the Salad Dressing:

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

1 heaping tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (1/2 lemon)

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

Prepare salad dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together olive oil, brown sugar, lemon juice, mustard and Worcestershire sauce until well blended. Set aside.

Coat the sides and bottom of a large wooden bowl with garlic, then discard garlic piece. (If you don’t have a wooden bowl, mince the garlic clove and add it to the salad mixture.)

In a large bowl, add spinach, crisp bacon, eggs, salt and pepper.

Drizzle dressing around the sides of the bowl (so spinach doesn’t get soggy) then gently mix. Serve on chilled salad plates and top with egg and spinach for garnish.