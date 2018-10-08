GSN NEWS STAFF

“Let them eat cake” has been Chelsea Mellor’s mantra for three years.

And to mark the third anniversary of her “Iced for Life” bakery at 1490 E. Williams Field Road in Gilbert, the ASU grad plans a day of fun, games and – of course – cake from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13.

Mellor spent three years making her elaborate cakes and cupcakes from her home and three years ago opened a storefront location.

“I got into this business because cake makes people happy, and if I can make someone’s day better with a delicious treat, then that makes me just as happy,” Mellor said when she opened.

She makes all her cakes from scratch and developed a signature twist on cupcakes that she calls “baby cakes.”

They come in what her aunt, Michelle Hirsch, calls a “scrumptious kaleidoscope of flavors that includes lemonade, strawberries and cream, German chocolate cake, red velvet, dark chocolate chunk, vanilla bean, margarita, key lime pie, pineapple crush, peanut butter chocolate, banana cream pie, and more and more.”

Mellor, who graduated from ASU with honors and a degree in management and entrepreneurship, believes “baking from scratch is most important when it comes to cake.

“Anyone can bake from a box,” she said. “I think the problem with many franchises in my industry is they always end up ‘commercializing’ everything, sacrificing the quality of the product. And by commercializing in baking terms, I mean using cake ‘mix’ that often only requires you to ‘add water.’”

Mellor has planned three separate but related events for Saturday with prizes, goodies, in-store specials and entertainment geared for all age groups.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., she’s offering a “a trip through Cake Land” with games such as Cake Pop Cove (ring toss), Baby Cake Beach (build your own baby cake), Selfie Sidewalk (photo booth), Color Street Polish Palace, Coloring Castle (color a baby cake page contest), a prize wheel and Bag-O-Flour Toss (corn hole).

People can participate by getting tickets with their purchases.

Between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m., local author Louise Gabriel will read “Puddles the Raindrop Explores the Grand Canyon State, Arizona,” which Mellor calls “a fun, interesting, non-fiction book that teaches kids about water and about our great state of Arizona.”

And between 6-8 p.m., there will be live musical entertainment by The Everests.

Mellor also is using the day for charity, donating 10 percent of all sales and tips to Caring Hands, a nonprofit that is feeding families in need in 27 countries.

Mellor combines her life’s passion for baking with the arts and credits the support and encouragement she’s received from friends, family and loyal customers with creating a successful business.

She said that while it may take time to build a successful business, “and the journey may require working side jobs and making lifestyle sacrifices along the way,” she believes “an unwavering commitment in the wake of challenges and doubters, aspiring entrepreneurs can find ways to provide a product or service the public will love and can enjoy their own sweet success.”