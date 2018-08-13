By GSN Staff

Gilbert Classical Academy has nabbed a coveted gold medal in U.S. News & World Report’s annual Best High Schools ranking after taking the 20th spot among 20,500 schools it analyzed.

Tolleson’s University High School was the only other public-school district high school in Arizona to make the top 100, though seven BASIS schools in the state made the top 20. The top five spots in the survey were BASIS schools, including the one in Chandler, which was ranked second behind BASIS Scottsdale.

The rankings evaluate more than 20,500 public high schools nationwide to identify schools that best serve all of their students – including historically underserved populations – and assess the degree to which students are prepared for college-level coursework.

Two other GPS schools, Campo Verde and Highland, made the top 10 list in rankings of Arizona high schools.

Gilbert Classical Academy, founded in 2007, is ranked eighth in Arizona.

The academy, which boasts a 100 percent graduation rate, creates “a campus environment of learning and community where students are supported to thrive academically, socially and emotionally,” district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis said.

Advanced Placement classes include calculus, biology, physics and world history. Honors classes include philosophy, economics, Latin, chemistry and geometry. Sports include soccer, volleyball, swimming, basketball, baseball, softball, golf, tennis, and track and field.

Campo Verde is ranked 26th in Arizona and was awarded a silver medal. “Campo Verde high school has an extremely strong commitment to school spirit and the education of each and every student,” Antestenis said.

She notedthat the school has a 97 percent grad rate and that a third of its students are in AP classes.

Highland High was ranked 36th in Arizona by U.S. News & World Report.

Higley High was the highest ranked Higley Unified School District high school in the survey. It was listed as 28th among Arizona schools and 1,888 nationwide.

To produce the 2018 Best High Schools rankings, U.S. News & World Report teamed with North Carolina-based RTI International, a global nonprofit social science research firm.

RTI’s methodology is based on these key principles: that a great high school must serve all of its students well, not just those who are college bound, and that it must be able to produce measurable academic outcomes to show it is successfully educating its student body across a range of performance indicators.

A four-step process determined the ranking.

The first step determined whether each school’s students were performing better than statistically expected for students in that state.

U.S. News started by looking at reading and math results for all students on each state’s high school proficiency tests.

Step 2 assessed whether their historically underserved students – black, Hispanic and low-income – performed at or better than the state average for historically underserved students.

The third required schools to meet or surpass a benchmark for their graduation rate.

Schools that made it through the first three steps became eligible to be judged nationally on the final step – college-readiness performance – using Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate test data as the benchmark for success.