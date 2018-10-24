By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

People can step back into the ‘80s, when leg warmers and Members Only jackets ruled, and help a good cause as well.

Mike and Ann Schude, who started the community Facebook group Go Gilbert, are throwing their second annual Go Gilbert ROCKS concert to celebrate the town. The Gilbert couple owns Schude Group Real Estate.

“It came about because of our Facebook community,” said Amy Schaumberg, the lead organizer of the event who also works at the company. “We wanted to do something to get this group together and meet. We wanted to know them and they, us.”

The Schudes, who both grew up in Gilbert, founded the

Facebook group in 2017 as a way to network and for members to discuss new businesses, events and anything related to the town.

Since its inception, the group has more than doubled in size to nearly 36,000 members. The group is open to all, but most members are from the East Valley.

The couple’s first concert event attracted 1,000 people.

“Last year, people were lined up an hour before the doors opened,” Schaumberg said. “We had a line snaking down sidewalk.”

For this year’s event, the couple is teaming up with Open Arms Care Center in downtown Gilbert. The nonprofit helps the working poor in Gilbert make it through the month by providing donated food and clothing.

“There’re a couple of different ways we are raising money for them,” Schaumberg said. “We have a 50/50 raffle where the proceeds go directly to Open Arms and we have tons of Go Gilbert gear, which our Go Gilbert community is going to love, that we will give away for a donation.”

The big treat of the evening will be the ‘80s cover band Rock Lobster, which performs iconic hits from that era such as Billy Idol’s “White Wedding”, Prince’s “1999” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.”

“They will have a big screen with ‘80s videos while they’re performing cover pieces,” Schaumberg said.

Also featured is DJ Munition, alter ego of Tyler Sherman, dubbed ASU’s Official DJ. Sherman has a weekly mix show on Current State Radio and performs at events such as the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Scottsdale clubs and large-scale concerts on the Arizona State University campus.

People also can try their hand at free casino table games for a chance to win prizes.

Attendees hankering for some “grindage” – ‘80s slang for food – can buy from gourmet food trucks Cousins Maine Lobster and Aioli Gourmet Burgers.

Cousins Maine Lobster started off as a single food truck in Los Angeles in 2012, serving up lobster rolls. It ballooned to some 20 food trucks and restaurants nationwide after an appearance on the TV show Shark Tank, netting Maine natives Sabin Lomac and Jim Tselikis a $55,000 investment for their business.

Not to be outdone, Chef Tommy D’Ambrosio of Aioli Gourmet Burgers in Phoenix is a recent winner of Food Network’s Chopped competition show.

Adult beverages also can be purchased from one of three bars on location.

While some may want to dance the night away at the rock concert, football fans will be able to view college games streamed on a 12-foot screen, according to Schaumberg.

She expects 1,200 people at this year’s concert. Less than 24 hours after posting the event last week, 400 people registered to attend, Schaumberg said.

The first 100 people that come through the door will get a swag bag with items, including a Go Gilbert branded backpack, a portable charger and a hydro flask, she said.

The couple is able to hold the event for free to the public with the help of sponsors. This year there are 14, including Schude Group Real Estate.

Other sponsors are Frog Custom T-shirts, The Brass Tap, Colair Beauty & MedSpa, Copper Springs Resort Lifestyle Communities, Dynamic Wealth Strategies, Fidelity National Title, Go Imports, Robin Gregory with Guild Mortgage, Magic Pest Control, Maid in Gilbert, Nexus Rehab and Spine, Ace Performance Automotive, Old Republic Home Warranty, The Forum and TMC Landscape.

“We don’t make any money out of it,” Schaumberg said. “It’s purely we are throwing a party, and they are helping to fund it in exchange for us helping get their name out in the community.”

Though free, people need a ticket, which also gets them in a big raffle. Get tickets at gogilbertrocks.com