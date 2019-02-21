By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

Gilbert is lowering the monthly membership dues by 19 percent for employees at Freestone Recreation Center in an effort to encourage wellness.

Town Council on a 5-2 vote approved the discount recently with Councilman Jared Taylor and Councilwoman Aimee Yentes voting against it.

“I know that the town’s compensation and benefits package is very, very strong, it’s very, very competitive,” Taylor said. “When I look at the usage data, that is what got me to rethink what is going on here.”

He said because data show low usage by employees, the lower fee would not achieve the benefits the town was aiming for.

“I weigh that with just the inequality it would cause,” he said. “Are we treating everybody fairly? Are regular residents who are paying for this, they are going to wonder, ‘why are we giving someone a benefit we don’t get when I’m the one paying for it.”’

The town funded the $6.75-million, 50,000-square-foot facility with a bond that is repaid with taxpayer monies.

The recreation center opened in 2002 near Lakeshore Drive and Guadalupe Road and includes a gymnasium, racquetball courts, dance/aerobics rooms, suspended running track, climbing wall, game room, childcare center and a weight room.

The monthly $26 resident adult membership fee will be reduced to $21 for an employee and the $67 monthly household membership fee will drop to $54 for employees and their families.

“I think this is well-intended, but I don’t think we will get the benefit we need given the usage level,” Taylor said. “I don’t know if this is necessary.”

He said perhaps the proposal could be tweaked but as it was, he could not support it.

Mayor Jenn Daniels said she takes a different approach primarily because the town is a self-insured organization. Any changes the town makes as part of wellness of its employees has a direct benefit, she added.

“I would love to see us move forward and perhaps in a year and see utilization by our employees, come back and review the usage and data and make sure it has the intended effect that we would want,” Daniels said. “Aside from a small financial commitment, the way I read it essentially we break even.”

Town staff’s research into the merits of the proposal included a survey to gauge employee interest in a fee reduction.

Of the 430 respondents, 19 percent were in Public Works, a specific target for the town given those employees work out in the field and have limited chances to participate in wellness events, according to staff.

The survey found eight of the respondents were members of Freestone. Those who were not members, 312 employees indicated they would be interested in a discounted membership while 109 were not, according to the survey.

Additionally, 131 respondents were interested in a discounted individual adult membership and 179 were interested in a discounted household membership.

Some of the feedback from respondents included they wanted to see the discount offered to retired employees and town volunteers as well and some asked for free membership to Freestone.

Gilbert launched an employee wellness program in May 2016, which helps stabilize health premium rates and improves employee morale and engagement.

Some of the wellness offerings the town currently offers its residents include lunchtime yoga, on-site dental services and on-site mindfulness sessions.