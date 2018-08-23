By Cecilia Chan GSN Managing Editor

BoSa Donuts opened three years ago at Val Vista Marketplace, serving up sugary confections such as bear claws and apple fritters alongside cups of freshly brewed Colombian coffee.

A robust pre-dawn crowd of mostly construction workers and first responders would drop in before starting their work day.

But not many do lately.

“We would have people come around 4 in the morning,” said manager Dena Ching. “But we’ve been losing customers. We’ve lost lots of customers.”

BoSa Donuts was operating 24/7 until Gilbert town officials in November cracked down and started enforcing the hours of operations in place for the shopping center for 20 years. BoSa Donuts is now open 6 a.m. to midnight.

The town’s action followed a code complaint about BoSa Donut’s operating hours, said planner Stephanie Bubenheim.

She said staff was unaware the business was open around the clock, in violation of the ordinance, until the complaint was filed.

The chain’s business model is a round-the-clock operation.

Town Council in 1998 imposed restraints on the Val Vista Marketplace’s uses as it neared development at the southwest corner of Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road.

Residents at the time voiced concerns with the strip mall’s close proximity to Gilbert High School, located less than half a mile to the west, according to staff.

Today’s Council is considering the property owner’s request to remove two of the 15 conditions – restricting businesses from opening before 6 a.m. and after midnight and prohibiting businesses such as amusement arcades, movie theaters, bowling alleys, convenience stores and restaurants that earned more than 30 percent of their gross income from selling alcohol.

The state’s requirement for a restaurant liquor license allows for up to 60 percent of gross revenue to come from alcohol sales.

Bars and cocktail lounges would still be banned and sexually oriented businesses remain off-limits under the town’s zoning ordinance.

The Val Vista Place neighborhood of about 409 homes that butts up to the shopping center to the west and south is up in arms over the proposed changes.

“They don’t want the noise,” said Robert Bullock, treasurer of the Homeowners Association, who submitted a petition on behalf of the board and homeowners.

“It’s our homeowners whose properties are adjacent to Val Vista that are most directly affected by it,” he said. “They could open it up and could put in a movie theater and arcade – anything restricted now they could put in there.”

Traffic also is problematic.

Bullock said the Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road intersection already is ranked first in Gilbert and 33rd in Maricopa County for crashes, according to a regional planning agency.

Bullock and 21 other homeowners signed the petition titled, “Stop bars and 24-hour business operation at the Safeway Shopping Center.”

According to Bullock, the conditions were negotiated between the then-owner of the shopping center and the HOA in an effort to maintain the neighborhood’s tranquility, safety and property values and alleviate parents’ concerns entertainment venues could distract students.

The restrictions do not apply to anchor tenant Safeway or to the bank parcels.

“I have not talked to BoSa,” Bullock said. “When they moved in, the ordinance was in place so they should have known they were not able to operate 24/7.”

He said no other businesses at the center stays open past midnight and that Summit Yoga also was in violation because it offers a hot yoga class at 5:30 a.m.

Some petition signers were particularly concerned about Cogburn’s Big Wings restaurant coming to Val Vista Marketplace.

Town Council on Aug. 2 recommended the state liquor board approve Cogburn’s request for a Series 12 restaurant liquor license, under which at least 40 percent of the total sales must be from food.

Planner Bubenheim did not have an opening date for Cogburn’s and said the owner was still waiting for Council’s decision on the rezoning case.

Bullock said Cogburn’s is essentially a bar, which is not good with the high school nearby and could attract unsavory businesses to the location such as hooka lounges and smoke and vape shops.

“When you go to a restaurant, you don’t expect to see advertisement of scantily clad girls holding beer bottles and liquor bottles,” said Bullock, who visited a Cogburn’s location.

“You don’t expect to see that on the outside window,” he added. “And when you go inside, it’s beer and liquor neon signs.”

Removing the time restriction also would allow Cogburn’s to stay open beyond midnight, like it does at three other locations in the East Valley. Those places close at 1 a.m. Sunday to Thursday and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

“I’m concerned about property values,” said Bullock, an original homeowner who moved to Val Vista Place 24 years ago. “People bought in this neighborhood because (although) it’s not a rural setting, we have that feeling because it’s not a huge shopping center.”

Michael Gustafson of Jabbel Holdings, which purchased Val Vista Marketplace about three years ago in an auction, said he was approached by BoSa Donuts for help with the time restriction.

“BoSa Donuts prefers hours of operations 24/7, where they typically cook their product in the evening hours and serve throughout the day,” Gustafson said. “They have a large contingency of customers that come in between 3 and 6 a.m.”

Amending the hours of operations also would help Summit Yoga, he added.

And, Gustafson said, removing the ban on certain types of businesses – especially the one restricting alcohol sale by restaurants – would help all the tenants at the shopping center because of increased foot traffic.

He said the building Cogburn’s wants to move into housed a number of restaurants that have come and gone. The last restaurant was Pizza Pie Cafe, which did not have a liquor license and folded 13 months ago, he said.

Before that eatery was a Native New Yorker, which after a decade at the location transitioned to a bar and grill and was found by the town to be in conflict with the zoning, according to Gustafson.

“There’s been a series of restaurants in the same location since inception,” Gustafson said. “What we found is businesses that offer both food and the option for a drink with a meal have success there.”

Gustafson last month told the town planning commission that a number of restaurants have expressed interest in the shopping center but were hesitant because of the liquor sale restriction.

The commission recommended that Council approve the changes.

If the center were newly zoned today, none of these restrictions would exist, Gustafson said, adding that he has a number of support letters from neighbors who would welcome having a meal and a drink and walking home without having to get behind the wheel.

“Almost every tenant in the center has pledged their support as well,” said Gustafson. “We hope to be a good neighbor. We’ve made a number of upgrades to the center since we’ve acquired the property and we look at this as a longtime hold for the family.”

Bullock’s letter to the town included compromises the HOA found acceptable. They included increasing the percentage of liquor sales for a restaurant from the current 30 percent to 45 percent of gross income and allowing businesses to open at 5 a.m. – an hour earlier than what is now allowed.

“We are willing to compromise at this point,” he said, adding, “If I want to go to a movie, I go to a movie but I don’t need it within walking distance. I don’t need the traffic and noise.”