Plenty of Gilbert, Mesa and Chandler children will be appearing in the East Valley Children’s Theatre’s production of “Peter Pan,” featuring one of its largest casts in its 21-year history with 44 kids ages 8-18.

The cast and crew have been rehearsing five days a week since May 12.

Artistic director Karen Rolston said, “The biggest challenge is making sure everyone has something to do during rehearsals.” The EVCT has a volunteer base of parents and cast members’ siblings who help build sets.

Desert Ridge High School sophomore and 2016 Junior Artist of the Year Elizabeth Schaible of Gilbert plays the title role; Kylie Berge, of Chandler, a sophomore at Basha High School and winner of the 2017 Supporting Actress NYA Award, plays Wendy; Captain Hook will be played by ASU Preparatory Polytechnic Academy eighth grader and Mesa resident Tre Moore, who has been in every EVCT production the past two years.

The production is June 14-24 at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa, Thursdays and Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. $15 for adults and $11 for children. Information: evct.org