By Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services

A bid by a Gilbert lawmaker to make lemonade the state beverage went down to defeat last week after it was voted down in the Senate by some of his colleagues—including the senator from his own district.

But House Majority Leader Warren Petersen’s legislation isn’t letting the measure die quietly.

And the day after defeating the measure 18-12, the Senate agreed to give Petersen and Garrett Glover, 18, one more chance to make the case for lemonade.

Glover has an uphill fight: He needs to convince four senators to change their minds—including Petersen’s running mate in the last election, Gilbert Republican Sen. Eddie Farnsworth.

The bill fell victim partly to the simple fact that last week, according to the schedule, was the week when the Legislature was supposed to finish its business.

“We should be doing much more important things here,’’ said Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale.

Then there’s the question of putting this proposal into the state statute books, eliminating all other possibilities.

That bothered Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa.

“I felt that lemonade didn’t represent Arizona’s uniqueness,’’ he said. “When choosing an item for the state to be its representative, we want to choose something that is unique and as individual as Arizona is.’’

Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, had a suggestion she thought met that test: margaritas. That, she said, is much more in line with a typical Arizona drink.

But that didn’t fly.

“I believe that everyone in the state should be able to drink the state drink,’’ Pace said. “Some people don’t drink alcohol and some people aren’t old enough to drink alcohol.’’

Sen. Rebecca Rios, D-Phoenix, had a suggestion of her own that would fit that test.

“I think if we’re talking about what the official drink of Arizona should be something that’s more specific and related,’’ she said. “Perhaps water.’’

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, backed lemonade and rejected any suggestion that it was silly for the Legislature to be dealing with the subject, particularly with important issues like the failure to adopt a state budget.

Anyway, Fann said, this measure is no different than others that lawmakers introduce on behalf of constituents.

As for what Glover will do, Petersen said, “I’m sure he’ll try to convince them to vote, ‘yes.’”

In giving the lemonade law a glimmer of hope on Thursday, senators denied their about-face was because Petersen has put the squeeze on them.

“I talked to some people,’’ he said following the 18-12 vote. Asked what he said, Petersen replied, “I don’t recall.’’

As majority leader, Petersen holds certain powers to help decide what bills do and do not get a vote. But Fann said that’s not what’s behind the move to reconsider Wednesday’s vote.

“He has never threatened anything,’’ she said, adding that Petersen is not holding up action on any Senate bills until he gets his way.

Petersen agreed to sponsor HB 2629 after Gilbert teen Garrett Glover discovered that while Arizona has a state flower, a state gemstone and even a state firearm, it lacks a state beverage.

Until Wednesday, HB 2629 had not proven particularly controversial, having cleared the House on a 57-3 margin.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers said no one is telling senators that their failure to support Petersen’s bill will in any way harm their own legislation awaiting action in the House. All that’s occurring, he said, is some education of lawmakers who are balking.

“A little boy in a classroom, trying to learn about civics, brought it,’’ Bowers said. “Mr. Petersen would like that known.’’

Bowers said it’s not like this is the first time that lawmakers allow their constituents, including school children, to write such state laws.

The two-tailed swallowtail became the state butterfly in 2012 after a statewide poll.

Three years later, a teacher and students from Copper Creek Elementary School convinced lawmakers to designate copper as the official state metal.

And it took the exhortations of an 11-year-old boy to convince lawmakers just last year to designate the Sonorasaurus as the official state dinosaur.

Petersen said he’s not the only one applying a bit of pressure to senators to convince them of the error of their ways.

“I know that the young man is calling members, too, as well, to try to get them to reconsider,’’ he said.

Glover told the Gilbert Sun News that he was unsure whether he would be going to the Capitol to speak with senators face-to-face.

Thursday’s Senate action does not commit lawmakers to now vote for lemonade but simply sets the stage for a new vote whenever Fann decides to bring the issue to the floor.

Gilbert high school student Garrett Glover persuaded state Rep. Warren Petersen to press the Legislature for adoption of lemonade as Arizona’s official drink, but the bill is on life support after the Senate voted it down.(Kimberly Carrillo/GSN Staff Photographer)