By Brian Glunt GSN Guest Writer

A 2016 Campo Verde High School graduate and Gilbert native is serving our country in the Navy, living on the coast of Spain and participating in a critical NATO ballistic missile defense mission while assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook.

Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Wootton is an operations specialist aboard one of the four advanced warships forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, a small village on the country’s southwest coast 65 miles south of Seville.

A Navy operations specialist is responsible for surface warfare operations. They track and report everything that goes on in the ship’s area of operations according to radar and sonar.

Wootton credits success in the Navy with lessons learned growing up in Gilbert.

“I was in high school ROTC, so I understood military bearing and discipline coming into the Navy,” said Wootton.

The four destroyers are forward-deployed in Rota to fulfill the United States’ phased commitment to NATO BMD while also carrying out a wide range of missions to support the security of Europe.

According to the NATO website, many countries have developed, or are trying to develop, ballistic missiles. The ability to acquire these capabilities does not necessarily mean there is an immediate intent to attack NATO, but that the alliance has a responsibility to take any possible threat into account as part of its core task of collective defense.

U.S. Navy Aegis ballistic missile defense provides scalability, flexibility and mobility. These systems are equally beneficial to U.S. assets, allies and regional partners in all areas of the world. Positioning four ballistic missile defense ships in Spain provides an umbrella of protection to forward-deployed forces, friends and allies while contributing to a broader defense of the United States.

Guided-missile destroyers are 510-foot-long warships that provide multi-mission offensive and defensive capabilities. The ships are armed with tomahawk cruise missiles, advanced gun systems, close-in gun systems and long-range missiles to counter the threat to friendly forces posed by manned aircraft, anti-ship, cruise and tactical ballistic missiles.

Destroyers are deployed globally and can operate independently or as part of carrier strike groups, surface action groups or amphibious readiness groups. Their presence helps the Navy control the sea. Sea control is the necessity for everything the Navy does. The Navy cannot project power, secure the commons, deter aggression, or assure allies without the ability to control the seas when and where desired.

The ship is named after Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam prisoner of war, U.S. Marine Corps Col. Donald G. Cook.

“Donald Cook’s crew is second to none in competency, resiliency and enthusiasm,” said Cmdr. Matthew J. Powel, commanding officer of the ship. “This team comes in to work every day ready to accomplish the mission in one of the most demanding sea duty schedules the Navy has to offer and I couldn’t be more proud to be their captain.”

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Wootton, who has family members who have previously served. Wootton is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“Both my grandfather and uncle served in the Navy,” said Wootton. “At my grandfather’s funeral, when they folded the flag, I was moved to want to carry on the tradition of service.”

While serving in the Navy may present many challenges, Wootton has found many great rewards. He is proud of earning the operations department Blue Jacket of the Year in 2017 and Blue Jacket of the Quarter again in 2018. This honor reconizes the top junior enlisted sailor in each department.

The hard work and professionalism of more than 300 women and men aboard Donald Cook are a testament to the namesake’s dedication and the ship’s motto, “Faith Without Fear.”

Wootton and other USS Donald Cook sailors know they are a part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving in the Navy, I’ve learned how to deal with diversity and address people from different backgrounds and different beliefs,” said Wootton. “I am now friends with people I never thought I would be before. When I first came aboard, I was an undesignated seaman without a job. I learned my work ethic from working hard in the deck department then.”

-Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brian T. Glunt is with the Navy Office of Community Outreach.