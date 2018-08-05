By Srianthi Perera GSN Contributor

Mathematician Seth Daugherty of Gilbert is poised to win some dough and doughnuts.

The lifelong Entenmann’s doughnut fan is one of five finalists in Entenmann’s Chief Doughnut Officer contest, which will give the winner $5,000, Entenmann’s swag and a year’s supply of the sweet treats. Voting results will be announced on Tuesday, Aug. 7, and a vote can be cast once a day through Monday at entenmanns.com/en/chief-doughnut-officer/vote

Daugherty, who often applies mathematics to everyday items/activities in fun ways, previously toyed with determining the optimal doughnut design. After all, he’s regularly in contact with the item in question as he typically consumes two to four for breakfast on the weekends.

“The doughnut shape is actually quite interesting mathematically,” he said.

He revisited his quest when he heard about the Chief Doughnut Officer campaign. In his video testimony for the competition, he proposed a mathematical model of Entenmann’s doughnuts and a glaze coefficient using what he calls “a simple formula.”

He states he could figure out the optimal doughnut hole diameter that will maximize the glaze coefficient, because the maximum glaze coefficient equals the “maximum deliciousness.”

Daugherty’s love of Entenmann’s doughnuts harkens to his childhood. He remembers consuming two to four in a sitting those days.

“I like Entenmann’s doughnuts so much because they are delicious, and the wide variety of options makes deciding which kind to eat fun,” he said. “I typically prefer eating a variety of doughnuts, as opposed to all the same kind, but if I had to pick a favorite, it’s pretty hard to beat the Rich Frosted doughnut.”

Entenmann’s history dates to 1898 when William Entenmann opened his first bakery in Brooklyn. Now, its doughnut bakery is in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and is the largest in the United States, making 100,000 doughnuts an hour.

Entenmann calculates it has offered to the world more than 4 billion doughnuts to date.

The search for the Chief Doughnut Officer began in May and by National Doughnut Day (the first Friday of June), the country’s biggest doughnut fans were sending their entries sharing their love for doughnuts and original ideas for product innovation.

A total of 23,000 entries were received and the most impressive – narrowed down based on their passion, creativity and originality – made it to the final round. The five finalists were then asked to submit video testimonials about why they deserve the title.

If he wins, Daugherty will receive plenty of doughnuts to claim for himself, his wife and their two sons.

“I will eat them and enjoy not having to pay for them for a while,” he said, adding that his family members “will be very happy about this.”

“Part of the appeal of eating doughnuts is that it is super easy…just go to the grocery store, decide what sounds good at the moment, and you are ready to eat. If I had to prepare the doughnuts myself, I think they would lose some of their appeal.”

Daugherty, who used to be a competitive runner, said his passion hasn’t harmed his physique.

“Nowadays, I must admit that I stay in shape partly so I can continue to eat sweets without feeling guilty,” he said. “I personally recommend that doughnuts are to be eaten for fun/enjoyment and not as part of a weight-loss regimen.”

If he manages to beat his doughnut-eating rivals, who are mostly based in the East Coast, where does Daugherty rank the importance of this title?

And if he wins the contest, he said, “I would consider the title of Chief Doughnut Officer to be an honor and a fun new way of introducing myself.”