By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

President John F. Kennedy in 1961 announced an ambitious goal for the country when he announced a program to send a man to the moon.

Gilbert officials also set their sights on a moonshot: break the rise-and-fall cycle that has marked all American cities and towns.

“We’re still on the upside of growth and development,” Town Manager Patrick Banger said at last week’s two-day Town Council retreat. Now, the challenge is how to ensure Gilbert’s long-term sustainability so that today’s children as adults enjoy the same livability, he said.

Banger gave the council a taste of what to expect a week earlier during a joint meeting with Higley Unified School District Governing Board.

The thinking is all cities and towns go through a life cycle of growth and eventual decline such as St. Louis, Missouri, Buffalo, New York and Gary, Indiana.

Municipalities provide basic services to their residents without understanding long-term sustainability, and as they age and their demographics change, one day they wake up and realize they haven’t maintained their infrastructure such as roads and sewer plants properly and their children have grown up and left and the population starts to drop, according to Banger.

So, 20 or 30 years down the road, the price tag to bring the infrastructure to where it needs to be is cost-prohibitive, causing property values to decline, residents see it and they leave, he said.

Even Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s most affluent municipalities, is in the grips of this cycle as officials face a staggering $800 million deficit that largely involves a long-neglected infrastructure.

Less tax means less money going to cities and schools, which begin deteriorating, while crime increases, creating a throw-away community, Banger said.

“It’s very difficult to pull out of,” he said. “We are at a point in time that there’s hardly any accolade that hasn’t been received in Gilbert.”

The town, which is expected to reach build-out in 2030, consistently ranks in the top in the country as a great place to live.

Although Gilbert is still in a growth phase, the time is now for officials to have the conversation to avoid the same fate as other communities, Banger said.

He used the west Phoenix community of Maryvale to highlight his point.

In the 1950s developer John F. Long turned farmland into Maryvale, the first master-planned community in Arizona. It had low crime and likened to the fictional town of Mayberry, according to Banger.

Maryvale now wrestles with high poverty, crime and other social ills.

Although Gilbert is now at the top of that cycle, it won’t stay at that place if planning is not done today, Banger warned.

He showed a short clip of leadership expert Simon Sinek explaining what makes employees and customers buy into a company or in this case what makes people want to live and work in Gilbert.

According to Sinek’s Golden Circle concept, successful companies such as Apple operate on three principles, first with focusing on why it exits, then on how it carries out that core purpose and finally what the company does to fulfill that belief.

According to Sinek, “People don’t buy what you do. They buy why you do it.”

So, it’s not what the city offers such as parks, good schools and low crime that brings people here, but the why that makes it successful, according to Banger.

“Everything we do is for the betterment of citizens and the community,” Banger said.

He said the executive staff spent five days digging into how to break the cycle and also have reached out to Arizona State University to work with the town on this endeavor.

Three key areas for community sustainability is having a thriving economy, a prosperous community with good schools and safety and good infrastructure such as safe and clean water along with protection of natural resources.

“If we can do that, we can still be the best Gilbert tomorrow,” Banger said, stressing the need for partnerships with community groups such as schools, churches and healthcare providers to ensure success.

He said staff will continue to develop plans along the way and pointed out it will be a challenge to get the public to buy in given all the praises they hear about Gilbert.

“Breaking the cycle is critical,” Mayor Jenn Daniels said. “We got to get into this conversation and get others involved. It’s hard for us because right now things are great and we are pretty comfortable.”