Gilbert police hope to warm relations with frozen treats at Zoyo Yogurt

Hoping to strengthen relationships with the public, the Gilbert Police Department is on the case. Froyo With Five-O is a meet-and-greet with officers over frozen yogurt 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, June 20, at Zoyo Neighborhood Yogurt at 3150 E. Chandler Heights Road, Suite 104, at the corner of Higley Road.

The hope is for officers and community members to gather in an informal setting to build ties. Good times and conversations are free. Beverages or food during the event must be purchased.

And don’t try to get away without paying. You know who’s across the table. 10-4.