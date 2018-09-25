Arizona BBQ Company in Gilbert along with Mesa-based Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue are teaming up for Bark-B-Q, a fundraiser to aid abandoned, abused and injured dogs in the East Valley.

Restaurant owners Mark and Colette Nichols and general manager Tim Mace want to give back to the community on their one-year anniversary in Gilbert. Since the Nichols adopted Duke and Odessa from the rescue, they envisioned a fundraiser and dog adoptions to raise awareness and financial support for it.

Raffle tickets, $5 for one or $20 for five, are available at Follow Your Heart in Superstition Springs Mall on Saturdays and at Arizona BBQ Company, 1534 E. Ray Road, Suite 110, through Sept. 29. On that day, prize drawings with be held at the restaurant at 8 p.m. Winners need not be present.

Among the prizes: a Hawaiian vacation, two digital smokers, a golf package, a spa-day package, a Lisa Vanderpump pet package and a family fun package.

Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue’s adoption center in Superstition Springs Mall is run by five young women who volunteered and fostered for years to earn those positions.

Follow Your Heart is not a kennel or shelter. It is a foster-based rescue with roughly 175 dogs at any given time, all but a few of them in foster homes until adopted.

In 2017, the rescue saved and treated more than 2,300 dogs and cats. In February of 2017, Follow Your Heart opened a nonprofit veterinary hospital in Mesa.

Information: azbbqcompany.com or 480-361-4180; or Follow Your Heart Animal Rescue on Facebook or 480-807-0085.