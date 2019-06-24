GNS NEWS STAFF

Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board is scheduled June 25 to hold a public hearing and adopt a proposed $235 million budget for day-to-day operations such as salaries, utilities and supplies while the Higley Unified board will be taking action on its budget the following day.

The spending plan is 4 percent, or $8.98 million, more than the budget in place now.

“We are grateful that the state is increasing and restoring funding,” board President Reed Carr said at a recent study session.

“We are expending essentially all of our increase in salaries to compensate, reward and hopefully our teachers will understand the value we place on our staff and recognize how important we view them with this budget and with this increase. The fact is, that is where our monies are going.”

Carr said the district still faces challenges ahead as it has deferred spending for about eight years and now the cost is catching up.

According to Finance Director Jackie Mattinen, the proposed budget includes the previously approved 4.5 percent increase for teacher salaries and 3 percent for all other district staff.

The average salary for all district teachers in fiscal year 2020 will be $58,714, an increase from this year’s pay average of $56,186, according to staff.

Some of the budget’s increases for the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1, include $910,000 to cover the minimum-wage increase to $12 for Jan. 1, 2020 and $550,000 to cover an increase in the district’s contribution to state retirement.

Mattinen said although fewer special-education students are expected in the new school year, they have higher needs, resulting in a $600,000 increase for the program.

The district also is looking at a $11 million proposed capital budget for fiscal year 2020, an increase from the $6.4 million the prior fiscal year. Spending include $1 million for text books, $1.5 million for instructional aids and $300,000 for library books.

Board member Jill Humpherys said she appreciated money budgeted to buy library books, something she’s not seen in seven years.

“It’s not a large amount of money,” she said. But “I’m excited to see a line item for it.”

Board member Lori Wood thanked staff for their work on the budget.

“I think in everything that we do, we just have to make sure that we are having the most impact that we can on our students, on the education that they are receiving and the opportunities they receive and support our teachers,” she said, adding:

“We still have to make hard decisions and we still have to prioritize things and make sure there is direct impact on the learning and the opportunities our students have.”

Higley Unified School District Governing Board is scheduled June 26 to adopt an $82 million budget.

The budget, which includes pay raises for staff such as teachers, counselors and instructional coaches, is 7 percent higher than the previous spending plan. The average teacher pay in the district currently is $54,070, which would increase to $56,568 in the proposed budget.

The board also on June 14 voted to put two measures on the Nov. 5 election — asking voters to continue a 15-percent budget override for another seven years, and to allow the district to repurpose money left over from a 2013 bond.

If approved by voters neither proposal would require a new tax, according to the district.

Voters in 2015 approved allowing the district to increase its maintenance and operations budget spending by 15 percent to pay for day-to-day operations such as salaries and supplies. The additional revenue was funded with a property tax increase.

The override, if approved, would bring $11.1 million in extra revenue to the district for fiscal year 2020-21.

In 2013 voters approved a $70.6 million bond package to fund district items such as school construction and new buses. The district still has $14.7 million left and wants permission to repurpose that money.