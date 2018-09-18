Students who do well in mandated state-standardized tests will see a bump in their letter grade under a proposal by Gilbert Public School District.

In the most recent AzMERIT test scores, close to half of the district’s students failed reading, writing and math. The previous AIMS test tied passing to graduating from high school, which was done away with for AzMERIT.

“Thankfully, that is no longer a requirement with AzMERIT, but a lot of teachers felt that kind of had a negative impact on students, how students perceive that time they spent in school taking those assessments,” Brandie Harris, director of assessment and accountability, told the governing board last week.

“We were hearing a lot from our teachers, stakeholders that state assessments were a definite struggle for them in terms of getting students motivated to do their very best,” Harris added.

For example, last school year, out of students who earned an “A” in class for geometry, 40 of them scored minimally proficient and 70 scored partially proficient in the AzMERIT geometry test, according to the district.

Arizona Department of Education uses AzMERIT scores to determine 90 percent of a school’s A-F letter grade, which gives parents an idea of how well a school is preparing students.

AzMERIT replaced AIMS in 2015, but students are still required to take the AIMS Science test. Both tests have four performance levels.

Under the district’s proposed Enhance Grade Plan, students in grades 7-12 who earn highly proficient in AzMERIT or exceed the standard in AIMS Science will see their corresponding second-semester grade increase by 10 percent.

The plan also offers a grade enhance for growth. Students who increased their previous year’s performance level from partially proficient to proficient can increase their second-semester grade by 10 percent.

For students who earn proficient in AzMERIT and meet the standard in AIMS Science, they will see their corresponding second-semester grade increase by 7 percent. Students who increased their previous year’s performance level from minimally proficient to partially proficient can boost their second-semester grade by 5 percent.

The plan applies to all students who are enrolled in a district course for which there’s an aligned state assessment.

So, under the plan, the 54 students who earned a “B” in high school math in 2017 and scored highly proficient in AzMERIT in that subject would in essence move their grade up one letter, said board member Reed Carr in recapping what he understood to be the proposal.

“And, if they were proficient, they would increase 7 percent, which would be two steps,” he said. “So, if it was a solid “B,” it might be an “A-minus” kind of range. So, this gives them the incentive to do better because it can help their grade, but in no situation, whatever, bring their grade down.”

Students will be allowed only one type of enhancement, and in order to qualify for a grade increase, they will need to have a final semester grade of 50 percent or greater, according to Harris.

Harris said the plan would increase student motivation and accountability in their performance on state assessments. It also would increase students’ connection between course work and the state assessments, which test them on their mastery of a subject.

Barbara Newman, executive director of teaching and learning, said GPS teachers were surveyed, and 85 percent of them indicated support of a plan like this. She added that Mesa and Higley school districts implemented similar plans last school year.

Reed asked if there was a concern about grade inflation with the plan.

“I think we recognize that the state assessments, especially the AzMERIT test, it does cover the standards that are intended for students to have mastered by the end of the time in that course,” Harris said, adding:

“And so yes, absolutely we are concerned about students receiving artificially inflated grades. However, this is not a test that is easy to earn, highly proficient or proficient, a student really has to have a solid grasp of those academic contents. If a student can earn a “B” in a course and then earn highly proficient, I would not hesitate to say that they earned that.”

Board member Jill Humpherys said she was concerned about students earning an “A” or “B” in class and then minimum proficiency on the test.

“If they are earning an “A” in class, their skills ought to be better than that,” Humpherys said. “So, we need to understand where their struggle is, whether it’s with the classroom content or the test content. Someone who could earn an “A” in class ought to be proficient when they take the test.”

The district wants to be sure letter grades reflect what students are actually learning, Newman said.

Board member Charles Santa Cruz asked how comfortable and confident officials are that the district’s course objectives correlate with the standards and exams.

Board member Lori Wood suggested the district try the plan for a year to see if it improves test scores. The plan could backfire if students think they don’t have to try the entire year because they think they can make it up at the end, Wood said.

“I don’t want us to accidentally…create a system where we were incentivizing the wrong behavior,” Wood said. She asked if administrators are looking at other things that may be affecting how students score on the state tests.

“I just want to really open our minds to other ideas and ways, as well,” she said. “I don’t think it’s going to hurt. I just want to make sure we’re looking at everything and not just putting it all on one thing.”

Newman responded officials also are assessing the curriculum, looking at teaching practices and grading practices. Carr said it was important to communicate to parents the real impact of the plan to students.

“Speaking as a dad, maybe some parents can understand when their kids are, if they are going to college, performing well on a test like this gives them that opportunity that may move them a little bit closer to that GPA that gives them that scholarship, which can be a difference of $11,000 a year for four years.”

The board was told not to expect to see dramatic improvements in test scores for the first year and that it will take time, provided it’s true that students don’t take the tests seriously.

Harris said Dobson High School in Mesa reported anecdotally a boost in morale among its students taking AzMERIT. “The staff themselves were surprised to see that impact so quickly,” Harris said.

The district’s next steps include developing a protocol for implementing the plan and creating a communication plan to inform teachers, students and families.

“I see this as really being a win-win situation all the way around and in having kids understand the importance of these tests because of the incentive,” board President Sheila Rogers said. “I think this is really good work.”