By Cecilia Chan, GSN Managing Editor

For student Alejandro Martinez, school was a pain with no gain.

“I pretty much gave up and stopped doing my work completely,” the junior high school student said.

Then, a pilot program launched in the fall at Highland Junior High School changed his life.

“I’m able to talk to people and teachers,” he said. “I am getting out a lot more. For me, basically it’s another chance.”

Alejandro and three of his peers gave feedback on the impact of RISE, an alternative junior high school, in a video viewed by Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board. The program’s name is an acronym for “Respect Innovate Self-confidence and Engage.”

The board in last week’s work study heard updates on three new programs that aim to retain and attract students in a district that faces competition from charter and other districts’ schools. School districts receive funding based on student enrollment.

Board member Sheila Uggetti said the three programs show “we are meeting the needs of all kinds of students and all the different needs of the students and their parents, and there is a lot to be said for that.”

Before RISE, the district has been without an alternative program for four years after one at Canyon Valley was removed, according to Marci Taylor, executive director of secondary education.

RISE is expected to continue in the two portables housed at the Highland campus next academic year, and the district hopes to find it a spot the year after that as the program expands, Taylor said. Currently 22 students are enrolled in RISE.

District surveys showed 92 percent of administrators and counselors saw a need for an alternative program and reported a detrimental impact followed the four years without it, according to Justine Ingram, dean of students and program coordinator.

Ingram said studies show students as early as sixth grade who are having problems – such as difficulties with courses, attendance or behavior – are twice as likely to drop out of high school.

RISE’s goal is to have students engage in an integrated curriculum and social and emotional learning to master subjects and concepts required to be successful in high school or return to their home junior high and be successful.

The program features small-class sizes and an integrated curriculum that helps students refocus on academics and gain self-confidence to succeed.

“I see these kids on a daily basis because we share the same campus,” Highland Junior High Principal Lisa Creaser said. “I think none struggle quite as much as those kids in the program. I’ve noticed some really positive changes that have happened so quickly.”

The changes were especially noticeable among the Highland students who transitioned to the RISE program, she said.

“These are the kids last year or early fall would have never been the kids who seek me out in the courtyard or respond to me when I approach them because they really lacked self-confidence and lacked the feeling they belonged,” she said.

Now, when she walks out to the portable classrooms and call out to the students there, they are more than happy to talk about their day with her, she said.

“There’s open dialogue because of this change,” Creaser said. “They are finding their voice, they are finding who they are and they are finding a place they belong.”

Ingram said as the program moves forward it will need a full staff of teachers, including a behavior specialist teacher to help with restorative justice. It also needs office staff and an intervention specialist, especially as the program expands and students come in with deeper needs, she said.

She added a grant has funded the hiring of a full-time social worker, who is expected to begin work this week.

“I have a parent wait list of kids I can’t accept yet because I don’t have room for them,” Ingram said.

Superintendent Shane McCord said the program was a testament to the fact the district doesn’t want any of its students to fail.

Another option for parents is the Performance Academy housed at Mesquite Elementary School, which began last year.

The academy offers a modified school schedule for students in grades 4-8 involved in elite athletics or performing arts.

School day begins at 7:15 a.m. and ends at 12:15 p.m., allowing students to keep their training and competitive schedules. In many instances, the district buses the students directly to their gym or training center of choice. Parents have to drop off their kids in the morning.

Home schooling was not an option for parents of these students, said Mesquite Principal Dawn Koberchof, who came up with the idea of the flexible schedule.

“In talking with principals around the district, it was not a big need but a need where we were losing some families, especially at Mesquite with out start time and end time,” she said.

Before the academy, Mesquite students involved in high-level competitive activities wouldn’t get out of school until 3:40 p.m. when most gyms required students to show up at 3 p.m., which was a challenge, she said, adding she didn’t like sending home letters to parents that their kids needed to be in school until end time.

The academy allows for the balance of academics and the extracurricular activity that in some instances is what gets students excited about school, according to Koberchof.

The academy provides blended learning – personalized learning for grades 4-6 and Global Academy for grades 7-8 and opportunities for acceleration. This year, 22 students are enrolled and next school year, 50 students are expected to attend the academy as word gets out about the program, Koberchof said.

She said three-fourths of the 22 students are from Gilbert schools and the others come from other district schools.

Without the district’s academy, the 22 families would have ended up at either a charter school or another district’s school, she said.

Board member Jill Humpherys asked what would happen when the students go on to high school. Koberchof said the students’ scheduled would be customized to accommodate their extracurricular activity.

The board also heard an update of traditional programs offered at Canyon Rim and Spectrum elementary schools. Neely Traditional Academy also is an option.

The program allows parents with multiple children the choice to have both traditional and conventional classroom options at one school. Both principals reported an uptick in student enrollment due to the program.

“Many families want both,” said Sharon Boomer, Spectrum principal. “People are really happy with that. In the past we’ve lost so many kids to charter schools. This gives people an option.”

“You saw a whole spectrum of what we can offer for different segments of our population, which I think shows for Gilbert Public Schools and for all public education in Arizona that we are diversifying to the best of our ability and to the best of our funding.”

If not for financial constraints, these programs could be taken to the next level, he added.