By Cecilia Chan

GSN Managing Editor

A group of middle-school teachers is developing curriculum that will help their peers better understand how to implement newly adopted science standards that begin rolling out this fall.

Arizona State Board of Education approved the revised standards in October 2018 with the intention of full implementation for grades K-12 by the 2021-22 school year.

The board at the time also approved new standards for history and social science.

“We are tasked with coming up with units of study for teachers to be used across the state,” said Mick Filloon, a former science teacher and now science coordinator for Gilbert Public Schools. “This will help educators in the state have a better idea on how we implement these standards and what the lessons will look like.”

The major change in the standards, last approved in 2004, is how science is being taught in the classroom, according to Filloon.

“We are going to be making this relatable to our students and more like how real scientists do their jobs in science and engineering,” she said.

Filloon is one of 14 team leaders who will help train an inaugural class of 60 teachers chosen throughout the state to learn how to link science to real-life application.

Arizona Science Teachers Association with a $130,000 grant from Arizona Public Service Foundation developed the two-year training program dubbed, “A Deeper Dive: Constructing 3-Dimensional Units.”

Three-dimensional learning incorporates scientific and engineering practices, crosscutting concepts and disciplinary-core ideas.

ASTA is a nonprofit organization that provides professional development to science teachers.

“Essentially these teams of teachers from each district will take the standards and develop curricula, hands-on projects, etc. to help others in their districts to make the materials more digestible and relatable to everyday life,” said Sara Torres, ASTA executive director.

“So, although the state has developed some of these supporting materials, ASTA is utilizing the teachers in the trenches to develop the content they know might resonate with their students,” Torres added.

The grant will pay for expenses such as supplies, teacher stipends and professional staff. Program partners include Arizona Department of Education and the Biological Sciences Curriculum Study.

Team leaders will work with teachers in-person and via virtual training.

“We want our students to be figuring out the science, not just reading about it and being told, ‘lets read about this and lets do a hands-on experiment that validates what you just read,’” Torres said. “The shift in instruction is really helping students look at the world around us and figure out why things are happening and how we can solve these problems.”

Torres said the goal is help students become engaged with science and be active participants rather than passive ones.

“We want students to be curious and think beyond what the books say,” she said.

The goal is to help students become science-literate so they can contribute to the science field and stem field in the future, she added.

Torres noted there are some changes in the science content since the last revision in 2004.

“There’s a whole new area on waves and wave technology, how cellphones work, how Google works,” she said. “That is all new science. When our last standards were written, not many people had a cellphone. Now everybody has a cellphone. So that content is going to be new for teachers to learn and then teach it. That’s another thing we need to take time to help our teachers understand new content and be up to date on content.”

For now, there is no money to support training for teachers in other grade levels, according to Torres.

“We hope to get additional funding to at least do high school, our next priority,” she said. “However, if we don’t get funding all the teachers who go through this process are going to learn it enough to lead that same type of work in their district and community. They can lead the professional development for high school teachers.”

Filloon said Gilbert Public Schools will implement the new science standards for seventh and eighth grades this fall “although we do have some grades in upper elementary that chose to move forward with the new standards.”

“Because we have a new language arts adoption in Gilbert, there is a lot to do this coming school year so we are not rushing it,” she said.

Torres said every district in the state should be implementing some part of the new science standards this coming school year in order to prepare students for the new state assessment test for grades fifth, eighth and 11th in spring 2022.

The state Education Department is currently beginning the process of designing the new AIMS science test to measure student’s attainment of the revised science standards.

“I’m very grateful for the teachers doing this work,” Torres said. “It’s needed across the state.”