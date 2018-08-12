By Cecilia Chan GSN Managing Editor

Two newcomers are vying for seats on the Higley and the Gilbert school boards in the Nov. 6 general election.

The race for the Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board promises to be more interesting with incumbents Jill Humpherys and Joseph Santa Cruz and challenger Shana Murray battling for two open spots. Terms are for four years.

In Higley, there are three candidates – incumbents Amy Kaylor and Greg Wojtovich and newcomer Jill Wilson – for three open seats. Rick Thornock, who was appointed to the board in 2017, did not file.

Filing deadline was last week with a total of 177 candidates filing petitions to run for 140 available seats, according to the Maricopa County School Superintendent’s Office.

Mesa resident Murray is a second-grade teacher, who is running in her first-ever race. She is in her eighth year of teaching, her past six years at Guerrero Elementary in Mesa Public Schools.

Murray said she jumped into the race because as a mom to a 2-year-old son who will attend Gilbert schools in three years, she wanted to make the district better for teachers and students.

“A main difficulty that I will address as a board member is that we are losing students to charter schools,” she said. “We need to thoroughly understand why these students are leaving.

“We need to know our strengths and our weaknesses. We need to compete. In short we need to bridge the gap between charter and public schools and then leverage our size and reach to exceed the performance of charter schools.”

Murray believes having good teachers and supporting them is the district’s solution.

She said every aspect of the education system needs to be looked at to ensure all resources are 100-percent focused on producing successful students.

“It begins with the board itself and proceeds through management, administration, curriculum, teachers, students and parents,” she said.

Humpherys is seeking her third term. She is a co-director of Maricopa County for the Arizona School Boards Association and all five of her children went through the Gilbert Public Schools system.

“I am running to retain my seat on the Gilbert School Board because I am passionate about children receiving the high-quality education that helps them pursue their dreams, provide for their families, give back to their community, and participate in democracy,” she said.

And if re-elected, Humpherys said she would like to focus on increasing student achievement by decreasing class sizes and addressing issues of equity, retaining and recruiting high-quality teachers and staff by increasing pay, providing good benefits, and providing the supports needed to be successful.

She also wants to continue to focus on the arts, athletics and other co-curricular activities that engage students in their education.

She said the district needs to share the accomplishments of its schools, create new programs that attracts students, address under- and over utilized campuses, and adjust boundaries regularly to deal with the declining student count.

Humpherys said because she has dealt with many challenges the district has faced in the last six years, she has the experience necessary to move Gilbert Public Schools forward.

Santa Cruz said the district’s challenges continue to center around public school funding, enrollment, and designing and refining a curriculum structure that is compatible with 21st century-skill sets for students.

“We must also recruit and retain personnel who will assist us in our efforts to be the first choice for those who desire the very best education for their sons and daughters,” he said.

Candidates for Higley school board did not respond to request for comments by deadline.

Incumbent Kaylor was appointed to the board in 2016 and her four children all attend Higley schools, according to the biography on the district’s website.

Incumbent Wojtovich, who was elected in 2015, works at Chandler-Gilbert Community College as a career adviser. He is running for a two-year seat.

-GSN Managing Editor Wayne Schutsky contributed to the story.