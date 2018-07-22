Potbelly Sandwich Shop will donate 25 percent of its proceeds on Thursday, July 26, to Phoenix Children’s Hospital, which has a pediatric unit at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.

Potbelly has a shop in San Tan Village in Gilbert, at 3131 S. Market Street, open 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Other East Valley shops are at Chandler Mall, 3605 W. Chandler Blvd., and Rural-Broadway, at 1717 S. Rural Road in Tempe.

Twenty-five percent of pre-tax Potbelly Sandwich Shop sales, from shop opening until closing, will benefit health, hope and healing at the hospital.

Potbelly is a neighborhood sandwich concept that features warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized the way customers want them. Potbelly promises fresh, fast and friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood.

For more information: phoenixchildrens.org and potbelly.com.