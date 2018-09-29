Mckayla Hull, GETOUT Contributor

A Southwestern-styled Oktoberfest is returning to Chandler with Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, The Black Moods and 2Tone Lizard Kings in tow.

The SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest is 3-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, but it’s kid-friendly 3-7 p.m.

A day-long children’s area will segue into a festival vibe at night as the crowds fill the park for concerts.

“We’ve heard from a lot of people that they will come earlier for a few hours, then take the kids home, get a babysitter and come back for the concerts,” said Jen Pruett, public relations and marketing director for HDE Agency, which produces the event.

The activities are original and meant to be inclusive, she said.

“We have a wiener-man race where people dress up in a hot-dog costume and race, and actual wiener-dog races, too,” Pruett said. “We have a brat-eating competition and some open-play games, too.”

SanTan Brewing will be onsite and vendors will sell authentic German food, pretzels, bratwursts and schnitzel.

Attendees can buy tickets at Bashas’ starting Sept. 1 for $10, or on the Oktoberfest website for $12. Tickets are $15 at the door, and kids 12 and younger are admitted free. General admission doesn’t include food or beverage.

VIP tickets for those 21 and older are available online for $125. These include six alcoholic beverages, unlimited soft drinks/water, catered food, private restrooms, front stage access and private seating.

Guests are allowed re-entry if they leave the festival.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit St. Joseph the Worker, a nonprofit dedicated to helping the homeless, low-income and other disadvantaged individuals in their endeavor to become self-sufficient through employment.

If you go

What: SanTan Brewing Oktoberfest.

Where: Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave., Chandler.

When: 3 to 11 p.m, Sept. 29

Tickets: $10-$125, free for kids 12 and younger.

Information: santanoktoberfest.com.