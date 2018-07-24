By wayne schutsky

GSN Managing Editor

With over 72,000 households in Gilbert, there is no shortage of places for residents to live. Pretty soon, there also will be plenty of space reserved for them when they die.

Gilbert marked the groundbreaking of Gilbert Memorial Park on Friday, July 20, kicking off construction on the first phase of the town’s first cemetery. With nearly 250,000 residents, Gilbert is one of the largest municipalities in the country without one.

“Breaking ground on Gilbert Memorial Park is a historic milestone for the community,” Gilbert Mayor Jenn Daniels said. “We are thrilled that Gilbert will soon have a permanent place to honor the lives of our residents.”

The project, located on just 20 acres of town-owned land at Queen Creek Road and 156th Street, will be run by Mesa-based Bunker Family Funeral Homes.

The first phase will feature about 10 acres of both indoor and outdoor cremation and memorialization gardens and space for lawn burial plots and family estates, said Bryce Bunker, president of Bunker Family Funerals & Cremation.

The Mesa-based business won a contract from the town to develop and operate Gilbert Memorial Park, which will also include a Bunker Family funeral home and tribute center.

Under the terms of the development agreement between Gilbert and the company, Bunker is responsible for all construction, operations and maintenance costs for the development.

Bunker said the company considered expanding to Gilbert, where most of his family lives, prior to getting involved in the cemetery project.

“We have served a lot of the families from Gilbert for the past several decades, and we appreciate the trust people have placed in us,” he said. “This is natural extension of our services with the growth there in Gilbert.”

The company expects to open the facility next spring.

The operator will pay a variable rent rate over the course of the 99-year lease on the cemetery portion of the property. The rent will be calculated by multiplying the current market value of the land of $182,081 per acre by the number of acres and a varying capitalization rate of between 0 and 2.5 percent.

The agreement states that from years 11-20, when the capitalization rate is 2 percent, the annual rent will be approximately $72,832.

Bunker Family Funeral Homes also will pay Gilbert a share of revenues earned at the cemetery, paying the town three percent of revenue up to $1.5 million and 5 percent of revenue over $5 million.

The company also will pay rent on land used for the funeral home and share revenue from the operation of that facility.

The town anticipates it will generate between $100,000 and $200,000 annually in rent and revenue sharing over the course of the lease, according to town documents.

The company will receive a rent abatement, meaning it will pay no rent, for two years following the opening of the park. That abatement does not apply to the revenue sharing stipulations.

Revenue sharing will cease for the cemetery premises and base rent will be reduced by 50 percent after 50 years and the sale of 90 percent of full-body burial plots, according to the development agreement.

According to Gilbert Town documents, the town paid $105,000 per acre for the site in 1999 and will receive over $600,000 per acre in total over the life of the lease.

The long road leading to the development dates back to 2015, when the town commissioned a study to determine the feasibility of building a cemetery in the town.

The study found that at the time Gilbert residents traveled more than 20 minutes to obtain funeral services and visit burial plots in other Valley cities like Phoenix, Mesa and Chandler, according to a Gilbert Sun News article from 2016.

The study also found that Gilbert’s mortality rate of 1,317.8 per 100,000 residents would result in the need for over 4,000 funerals per year by 2035, when the town’s population is expected to reach 325,000.

“As we go throughout the process of our lives and raise our families and work in our community, there becomes a sense of pride and ownership and that is where want to be able to memorialize our lives and the lives of our loved ones,” Bunker said.

In early 2016, the town issued a request for proposals for the land at Queen Creek Road and 156th Street, which the town bought in 1999 and had been reserved for parks purposes. Ultimately, the town awarded the RFP to Bunker Family Funeral Homes for development of the cemetery.

Internal town documents showed that Gilbert town staff justified the project by stating it will meet a community need and will also turn a profit for the town.

According to staff estimates, the project will generate over $13 million in revenue for the town over the course of the 99-year lease, which is well above the $2.3 million the town paid for the land in 1999.

Bunker said there is also a convenience factor.

“It can be a little somber or sad if a family has to travel a distance to spend time at a place where their loved one is laid,” he said.

Resident reaction to the project was split, according to comments submitted during the community feedback process, with several respondents stating that the location is a poor choice for a cemetery because of its proximity to Perry High School and established housing developments.