GET OUT staff

America’s favorite orphan is back and guaranteed to sing her way into your heart at Hale Centre Theatre.

Among the most beloved and fun-filled family musicals of all time, “Annie” runs through Nov. 24 at the Gilbert theater.

“Annie” has been charming, singing and dancing her way into the American psyche for decades. Nominated for 11 Tony awards and winner of seven, including 1977 Best Musical, this family-friendly show is based on Harold Gray’s popular comic strip “Little Orphan Annie,” which he started in the 1920s.

The classic Broadway musical hit is based on the book by Thomas Meehan with music by Charles Strouse and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

The Hale production is directed by Cambrian James with musical direction by Lincoln Wright.

Optimistic and determined, Annie searches for her parents, an adventure that leads her from 1930s “Hoovervilles” to the White House.

Little Annie is taken from her orphanage, and the clutches of evil Miss Hannigan, to stay at billionaire Oliver Warbucks’ mansion for the holidays. Annie quickly wins the heart of Warbucks, who wants to adopt her.

Annie is grateful but determined to find her parents, who left her on the doorsteps of the orphanage 11 years earlier.

Warbucks enlists all of his considerable resources to find Annie’s parents, including the president of the United States and the FBI. On top of that, Warbucks offers a $50,000 reward to anyone who can find Annie’s parents.

Upon hearing this news, Miss Hannigan, in partnership with her brother, Rooster, and his girlfriend, Lily, try to convince Warbucks into believing that they are her parents. This con quickly unravels and Annie happily gets the best Christmas present ever: a new father.

This beloved musical has entertained audiences for decades with its story, popular songs and, of course, what family musical would be complete without Sandy the dog?

In this production, Julie Pitman plays Annie, Joey Morrison is Oliver Warbucks, Kathleen Richards is Miss Hannigan, Sarah Davidson is Grace Farrell, Austin Delp is Rooster, Jessie Jo Pauley is Lily St. Regis and Randal Haun is Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Show times vary. Tickets, priced at $22 to $40, can be purchased online at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com, by phone at 480-497-1181, or by visiting the box office at 50 West Page Ave. in Gilbert.

For more detailed directions and parking information, please visit www.haletheatrearizona.com. Then simply click on the Information tab and choose Directions and Parking from the pull down menu.

The Hale Centre Theatre is in the Historic District of Gilbert across the street from the iconic Gilbert water tower. There are free parking lots surrounding the theater.