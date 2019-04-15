GET OUT STAFF

Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert has unveiled its 2019-2020 season of eight musicals and three comedies starting this August.

Season tickets are available at the Hale Centre Theatre box office by calling 480-497–1181, or by visiting HaleTheatreArizona.com.

The theater is at 50 W. Page Ave. in Old Town Gilbert, across from the historic Gilbert Water Tower Park.

The lineup includes:

Bright Star. First up is this Broadway musical, a sweeping tale of family, love and redemption set against the backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ‘40s. “The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and moving performances,” Hale said of the production, which runs Aug. 23-Oct. 5.

John Loves Mary. This charming and romantic 1940s comedy revolves around Mary, who has waited faithfully two years for her fiancé John to return home from the war, only to discover that he has taken a wartime bride … or has he? The movie starred Ronald Reagan and Patricia Neal. Will run Sept. 24 through Nov. 19.

Hello, Dolly! The show is about Dolly Levi, a New York based matchmaker who merrily arranges things … like furniture, daffodils and lives. A widow, Dolly finds herself in love with a “half-a-millionaire” and weaves a web of romantic complications involving him, his clerks, a pretty shopkeeper and her assistant. Playing Oct. 10-Nov. 23.

A Christmas Carol. This Hale holiday classic for 17 years includes traditional carols, stunning costumes and magical special effects. Begins Nov. 29 and concludes on Christmas Eve.

Barefoot in the Park. Fresh off a honeymoon at the Plaza Hotel, free-spirited Corie and her buttoned-down husband Paul find themselves struggling to adjust to married life in their run-down New York apartment. Opens New Year’s Eve and plays through Feb. 8, 2020.

Always…Patsy Cline. Based on a true story about Cline’s friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in a Texas honky-tonk in 1961. The musical, complete with down home country humor and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy’s unforgettable hits. Runs Jan. 14-April 14.

Guys and Dolls. Set against New York City in the 1940s, this Broadway musical returns with classic songs like “Luck Be a Lady,” “Take Back Your Mink” and “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.” Playing Feb. 13 through March 28.

Brigadoon is a major Broadway musical hit with one of the most romantic scores ever written. The story revolves around a mythical Scottish town that appears once every hundred years and an American tourist who becomes mesmerized by the town’s charms. Runs April 9-May 9.

The 39 Steps. A spellbinding Hitchcock murder mystery and spy novel, this includes a generous dash of Monty Python zaniness. A cast of four actors portray more than 150 characters in this mad-cap, entertaining adventure. April 28-June 16.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. This captivating and amazing production of Disney’s magical classic, in the intimate setting of Hale’s in-the-round staging, comes alive with stunning costumes, staging, special effects and an award-winning score May 14 through June 27.

Matilda. Hale’s 2019-2020 season concludes with the Tony Award-winning story of a precocious young girl who through her astonishing wit, intelligence and magical gifts overcomes numerous obstacles leading to a better life. This Hale premiere is packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs. Runs July 2-Aug. 15.