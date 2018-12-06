GET OUT staff

The champion of dour and sour, Ebenezer Scrooge, is back at Hale Centre Theatre in Gilbert.

The 16th annual presentation of the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol,” which runs through Dec. 24, is an uplifting, spirited and heartwarming production filled with all the joy and excitement that the holiday season brings.

Cantankerous, stingy Scrooge’s world is turned upside down one Christmas Eve when four ghostly visitors appear and show him the error of his ways. Tiny Tim, Bob Cratchit and a host of Charles Dickens’ most delightful characters enthusiastically join in the fun helping Scrooge remember his myriad mistakes and his long-lost good nature.

Dickens’ redemptive tale of Scrooge’s journey from greed to generosity wrapped around the warmth and joy of the Christmas season has become one of the greatest holiday stories ever told.

Hale’s unique and beautiful production is true to the spirit of Dickens and tells the story with great enthusiasm and joy. Ripe with beautiful costumes, amazing special effects, Christmas carolers and unique staging and sets, Hale Centre Theatre makes this story leap to life like no other.

Producer/director Dave Dietlein is more excited than ever about this year’s production.

“Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” Dietlein said. “I love everything about it. Directing and being a part of ‘A Christmas Carol’ makes it that much more special. One thing that makes our production stand out is that I stay very close to what Dickens wrote, both in dialogue and spirit.

“Plus, we have amazing, talented actors in the show making the story more alive and fun than ever. I think audiences are going to love this year’s show!”

There are two sets of casts, therefore a double-dose of Scrooge.

In the Red Cast, Valley television personality Cory McCloskey plays Scrooge. In the Green Cast, the role is played by award-winning actor Rob Stuart. The casts will rotate.

“A Christmas Carol” is produced by David and Corrin Dietlein. The creative team includes Dave Dietlein (director), Cambrian James (choreographer) Lincoln Wright (musical director), Tia Hawkes (costume designer) and Cambrian James (wigs and makeup).

The show plays Monday-Saturday evenings at 5 and 8 p.m. Several 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. matinees are scheduled throughout December.

The Hale Centre Theatre is in the Historic District of Gilbert across the street from the iconic Gilbert water tower. There are convenient, free parking lots surrounding the theater. For more detailed directions and parking information, visit www.haletheatrearizona.com and then click on the “Information” tab and choose “Directions and Parking” from the pull down menu.

Single tickets are $24 to $50 for adults. Children ages 5-17 are $20 to $35. Check the website for pricing for specific performances.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.HaleTheatreArizona.com, at 480-497-1181, or at the box office, 50 W. Page Ave. in Historic Downtown Gilbert. Discounts are available for children and groups of 10 or more on showings through Dec. 13.