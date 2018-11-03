By David Leibowitz

GSN Columnist

The pipe bombs, crudely constructed but effective in generating headlines, arrived on a Wednesday morning. CNN got one. Barack Obama was sent a package. Hillary Clinton as well. Two amateur bombs were intercepted on the way to California Rep. Maxine Waters. Another bomb, intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, ended up at the office of Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, the return addressee.

While none of the packages targeting prominent Democrats detonated and the news reported no casualties, I’d argue that a wound was inflicted regardless – not to flesh, but to what little common ground still unites the warring political tribes who populate these allegedly United States.

Not long ago, the mailing of crude killing machines to targets chosen purely for their politics would have created a moment of national unity, a ceasefire from our daily political dumpster fire.

Collectively, we would have breathed deep and recalled that some things matter more than homicide by political campaign and TV commercial. Not anymore. Everywhere you looked Wednesday, you saw people taking exactly the wrong lesson from this moment.

In Liberal World, the pipe bombs immediately were laid at the feet of President Trump, the left’s Hater in Chief. CNN President Jeff Zucker blogged: “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far, they have shown no comprehension of that.”

The New York Times made it clear how they interpreted the bomb deliveries in their homepage headline: “Pipe Bombs Sent To Figures Vilified By The Political Right.” Meanwhile, Twitter brimmed with lefty name-calling: “Jesus! Bombs sent to the Clintons, President Obama, CNN, and others. This is what the Orange S–-bag’s ‘rhetoric’ has brought about! F–k you, Trump, and the elephant you rode in on!”

The MAGA World response? It ranged between reminders of liberal attacks on conservatives and accusations that the bombs were a left-wing hoax. “It’s a high probability that the whole thing is set up as a false flag to gain sympathy for the Democrats,” said right-wing radio gasbag Michael Savage. “And to get our minds off the hordes of illegal aliens approaching our southern border.”

To his credit, President Trump called for unity: “We have to come together and send one very clear, strong, unmistakable message that acts or threats of political violence of any kind have no place in the United States of America.”

He then remained relatively civil for a few hours, so much so that he congratulated himself at a rally in Wisconsin Wednesday night.

“Let’s get along,” said the President. “By the way, do you see how nice I’m behaving tonight? Have you ever seen this?”

That lasted until Thursday morning, when Trump tweeted: “A very big part of the Anger we see today in our society is caused by the purposely false and inaccurate reporting of the Mainstream Media that I refer to as Fake News. It has gotten so bad and hateful that it is beyond description. Mainstream Media must clean up its act, FAST!”

To recap, the left is to blame for pipe bombs sent to the left. Or the media. Or the vilifying right. Or the whole thing is made up because, you know, election!

The moral missed amid the shouting? There is only moral low ground being occupied in the ugly conflict consuming us. Both tribes emanate hate. Both tribes see not human beings, Americans of differing beliefs and values, but enemies who demand destruction.

Both tribes stand complicit in chewing up the once common ground beneath our feet.

The day the bombs came shouldn’t have been a “Look at what you caused!” moment. It should have been, could have been, “Look at what we have become.”