HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum and an East Valley’s arts, culture and history center, offers a series of exciting and informative programs for people of all ages.

The programs are led by artists, historians, storytellers, botanists and scientists; experts in their field who share their knowledge and skills with our community.

Many of these educational programs are free, while some come with a small charge to cover materials.

HD SOUTH, home of the Gilbert Historical Museum, is located at 10 S Gilbert Road, Gilbert, and is open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission fees are: Adults: $6; Seniors (ages 60 and above) $5; Youth: $3 (ages 5 through 12).

Weekly Yoga

7-8 p.m. Thursdays. Join Marilynn Igleski, certified yoga instructor, for an hour of yoga that will help relax participants while conditioning muscles. Classes are open to participants of all levels of yoga experience. Please bring your own yoga mat and water.

Open to teens through adults. First session is complimentary. All classes are free for HD SOUTH members. A $5 fee per session is charged for non-members. Registration is encouraged at hdsouth.org/programs.

Weekly Storytime Tuesdays

10-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Join storytellers from AZCEND for stories and activities. Ages 3-5. Free.

History Café

The Chinese American Experience

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

The first known Chinese settler to Arizona was documented in 1863 when Arizona was still a territory. Experience the past and present for Chinese Americans in Arizona. Registration requested. Free.

Art Workshop

Origami Cranes—More than Art

Saturday, Feb. 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Learn how to make an Origami Crane and the symbolism behind this art form. Participants will experience the celebration of the environment, hope and world peace through the story of Sadako: Sadako was a Japanese girl who survived the atomic bomb blast that destroyed the city of Hiroshima. Years after the blast, she developed life threatening leukemia. In hopes of recovering, she embraced the Japanese legend that your wish will be granted if you make 1000 origami cranes. Ages 6 – adult. Registration required. Cost: $5.

History Cafe

Irish Arizona

Tuesday, March 5, 6-7:30 p.m.

Learn about the contributions of Irish Americans to Arizona’s development with historian Janice Bryson. Registration requested. Free.

Art/Music Workshop

Irish Tin Penny Whistle Workshop

Saturday, March 9, 10 a.m.-noon

Make your own Irish Tin Penny Whistle! Before the workshop is over, students will learn a simple song while discovering the basic physics of sound. Workshop is appropriate for students six years old and up. Registration is required. Cost: $5.

History Café

Scottish Genealogy

Tuesday, March 12, 6- 7:30 p.m.

Margaret Yuille Kennedy Waye was born and raised in Scotland. She got her love of genealogy when she was 18 and enjoyed spending days in Edinburgh doing research. She emigrated to California when she was 20 and later married Grant Wesley Burke and settled in Arizona. Learn how to explore your Scottish ancestry. Please bring your laptop. Registration requested.

Cost: Free.

Art Workshop

Design your own fabric with handmade stamps!

Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.-noon

Make your own unique stamps that can be used to decorate and embellish cloth. This workshop is appropriate for students from six years old to adult. Registration required.

Cost: $5.

More information: hdsouth.org/calendar.