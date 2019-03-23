By Stephen Perez, Cronkite News

Arm injuries among high school baseball players are on the rise due to overuse. This has caused not only pitchers to take care of their bodies better, but also a change in how pitch counts are managed in games.

Approximately 30 percent of 203 youth baseball players surveyed experienced arm and elbow pain throughout the season, according to a study released in 2015 by the American Journal of Sports Medicine. About 13 percent of those surveyed who were ages 8 through 18 have undergone ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery.

Consequently, players, coaches and athletic trainers have shifted their focus to preventing these injuries.

For example, Mesquite High right-handed pitcher Davis Heller follows an extensive training regimen and post-pitching recovery method to make sure his arm stays in shape.

“I focus a lot on my lower body so when I am pitching I don’t have more stress on my arm that I do my legs,” Heller said. “Then, along with my core, recovery wise, I run, do cryotherapy or ice and then a massage to get out any sort of bad blood flow.”

Heller, a hard-throwing senior with a fastball that tops out at 91 mph, has committed to Oklahoma. For a young player who throws with such velocity, the risk of arm injury increases because repetition takes a toll.

Heller said he keys in on the mechanics of his throws rather than how fast he throws.

“I tend to focus on learning how to pitch and not worrying about trying to throw the ball as hard as I can,” he said.

Physical therapists say that understanding the mechanics of baseball and emphasizing the importance of proper recovery can go a long way toward preventing injuries.

“I think it is important for guys to see a sports physical therapist who knows baseball or knows the throwing mechanics so they know what to look for in the body to know what they are doing wrong,” said Brett Fischer of the Fischer Institute of Physical Therapy and Performance.

Fischer added that players must have rest time and understand that they will not see positive changes if they continue throwing all year long.

“Stop playing baseball year-round,” he said. “Take time off and play another sport. And if you don’t want to play another sport, go to a facility and get a nice athletic workout in. But just don’t throw a baseball. You’re giving yourself time for your body to heal.”

Partly because of what he has learned at the Fischer Institute the past three years, Heller stops throwing in October and avoids any serious pitching until preparation for the season begins in January.

“I can hit year-round, but as far as pitching, I’ll throw from about January and finish throwing off the mound in October,” he said. “So I’ll take about two to three months off of pitching. But I continue to throw soft toss to keep my arm motion the same.”

This has helped him gain a better sense of how his body works. When he returns at the start of the year, his arm feels stronger.

“I feel super strong,” Heller said. “Your arm feels really alive. You feel completely refreshed and a lot stronger. There is no strain at all.”

The Arizona Interscholastic Association, the governing body of high school sports in the state, has taken a more proactive approach to keeping athletes healthy. The AIA is in its third season using specific pitch-count limits along with required rest periods based on the number of pitches a student has thrown.

Garye LaFevers, chairman of the AIA’s Baseball Sports Advisory Committee, adopted similar guidelines during his career in baseball, which included a stint as a coach with USA Baseball.

Some leagues set guidelines based on age or team, but the AIA’s are set according to the athlete’s year in school. LaFevers said it is easier to manage because there often are different age groups on the same team.

“I came in and presented it. Then, as a committee, we got together and adapted it to the same USA pitching guidelines but changed them a bit to what we thought would be a better fit here in Arizona,” LaFevers said.

LaFevers said the USA pitching guidelines were broken down by age, and rather than exchanging birthdates and birth certificates, the change to academic classes was made.

“So if you’re a junior, you go by the junior guidelines,” he said.

LaFevers believes arranging limits by grade instead of age group makes it easier to protect the youngest athletes.

“We are trying to protect the younger kids on the freshman (and) JV level,” he said.

LaFevers said that there are occasions when a freshman pitches on the varsity team, but he still is treated as a freshman under AIA rules, making it easier to manage the player’s pitching load.

The goal across the board is to help ballplayers avoid overuse injuries by educating them about taking care of their bodies and monitoring their pitch counts.

The hope is that the guidelines will keep players healthy and change the game for the better.

“These guidelines are so important,” LaFevers said. “The adoption of this pitch count is going to change the whole history of the game. It is going to change the health of people as they get older.”