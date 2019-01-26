By Julia Sorgie, GSN Contributing Writer

In sports, the ultimate goal is winning championships.

Winning them back-to-back reinforces that the achievement was no fluke.

That is exactly what the Highland High competitive cheerleading team intends to do. The Hawks are looking to defend their title in February at the USA Spirit Nationals in Anaheim, Calif. It is a long road that starts at regionals for qualification.

Some may snicker at the notion that cheerleading is a competitive sport. Those who dismiss it likely do not know how demanding, draining and extensive competitive cheerleading is.

“The girls work hard to be at nationals,” said Francia Ward, Highland’s cheerleading coach. “(The coaches) are not there competing for them. We would love to because we want it so bad for the team, but they have to do their absolute best. They just have to be as good as we know they are.”

In all-star cheerleading, the off season is a couple of weeks between the United States All Star Federation World Cheerleading Championships in late April and tryouts for the following year in early May.

“We start from zero,” Ward said. “I told the team that nationals was last year. That’s past, that’s gone. You have to work for this year as hard as you did last year, or harder.”

Highland cheerleader Rylli Detmer played other sports, including volleyball and soccer, but said that cheerleading is definitely the hardest sport she’s ever done.

“These are the best coaches I’ve had,” Detmer said. “(Ward) is pretty much our team mom. They push us to be better. They aren’t the coaches to say, ‘No we’re pulling that, you guys can’t hit that.’ We won’t move on until we hit. We run in between if we drop.

“It’s hit, and if you don’t, you’re conditioning. They want us to be the best and so they are going to push us and we just have to show them that we want it and they’ll help us get it.”

Added Ward, “Rylli’s dad said she’s never worked this hard in her life before. This is what they do. We are very committed and they are here working hard every single practice.”

Ward has been Highland’s coach for 14 years and has built a recognized program. When she started, she had 16 girls on varsity and a handful of girls on the junior varsity and freshman teams.

Now, among the three teams and the pom program, Ward coaches 110 girls.

“Francia just puts a lot of heart, time and effort into the girls in order to make sure that they give 110 percent all the time,” said Craig Ward, her husband. “She always makes sure they are 100 percent accurate and looking great all the time.

“She probably puts more hours into this cheer program than she does her day job. She does between 40 and 50 hours a week doing cheer. And at her day job at Highland, she’s there 40 hours a week. So 90 hours a week is what her normal is.”

Because of the Highland program’s reputation after winning nationals last year, it attracted interest from Detmer, whose family moved to Arizona for her senior year. She chose to attend Highland.

“I was trying to decide if I wanted to do cheer,” Detmer said. “You know, it’s my senior year, I’m moving around a lot, so it was a big decision for me. So when we found out that Highland won USA Nationals last year, I said ‘OK, I want to do cheer. I want to go to Highland because they’re good and I want to be good like that.”