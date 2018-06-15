Highland Hawks win ASU passing tournament

By Brian Benesch GSN Sports Editor

Last week’s 7-on-7 passing league competition at ASU was a showcase for some of the best football programs in the state – including some in Gilbert and the rest of the East Valley.

And for the first time in several seasons, the Highland High Hawks were part of that elite group of teams in 2017. The squad accomplished its first goal of this young season by winning the passing tournament on June 4.

Among the 16 teams on hand for the event at the Verde Dickey Dome, Highland stood alone at the end.

The group was led by second-year coach Brock Farrel. The head man had a clear message for his team: They came to ASU’s campus to win this event.

“Just the fact that we’re playing and keeping score – we want to win,” Farrel said. “That’s the attitude you want to go in with. It’s just one step closer to a real state football championship.”

Highland defeated Tolleson High to claim the title. And it was almost as if Farrel called his shot as the tournament was getting underway.

“Kids who are looking like they’ll have a great season are Kohner Cullimore, Noah Burdick and Kaleb Herbert,” Farrel said.

All three players shined, as the most electrifying play of the night came on a Herbert Hail Mary pass that landed in Burdick’s hands in the back of the end zone.

That bomb gave Highland the win over Desert Mountain in the semifinal matchup, and Cullimore was able to seal the championship with an interception against Tolleson.

Farrel continued praising Cullimore: “On defense, he just has great instincts. He arrives physical and he’s a great weapon at safety. He can do everything. If we need it, we go to him.”

It was a small but meaningful win for a team coming into the season with high expectations.

Meanwhile, Chandler Head Coach Shaun Aguano, no stranger to high expectations, knew that coming off a third state title in four seasons, there was no doubt the Wolves were the team to beat at the tournament and are the same in 6A football I 2018.

Aguano took a unique approach into the passing tournament, though. While many teams were eager to win, Aguano elected to give his younger players a chance to see live action.

“The main thing I want to see from them is to compete on every play. If they do that, then they’ll be OK come senior year,” Aguano said.

The coach believes the passing league is a nice change of pace for his players, who have grown accustomed to practicing only against teammates.

“For our kids, it’s a long spring and summer. So, a chance to compete against somebody else is awesome. That’s why we come to these passing leagues,” the coach added.

Aguano’s use of underclassmen meant the media and public couldn’t get an up-close look at one of the top QBs in the state, Jacob Conover. The senior threw for 3,715 yards, with 32 TDs and only five interceptions last season.

Aguano expects more of the same from Conover this year.

“He’s a general on the field. I think he does everything right in the classroom and on the football field,” the coach raved. “He has total control of the team. His moxie on the field and even-keeled demeanor makes him an incredible leader.”

The 6-foot-1 Conover last month committed to play college ball at BYU.

The Wolves’ mere presence at the camp had other coaches talking. Farrel, a former assistant at Chandler, credits Aguano for establishing the program’s winning culture.

“If he wanted to run for mayor, he could,” Farrel said. “He’s so good at building relationships. Because of that, the best kids in the state want to play for him. They get elite talent with elite game-planning. That’s hard to beat.”

Both Highland and Chandler will begin their march toward a championship when the regular season officially begins on Aug. 17.

-Contact Brian Benesch at 480-898-5630 or bbenesch@timespublications.com.