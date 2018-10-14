By Alexandra Cook, GSN Contributing Writer

Last spring, Highland High boasted two track state champions in the 1,600-meter run.

Leo Daschbach and Caroline McLeskey won the 6A boys’ and girls’ title, respectively, as sophomores in the metric equivalent of the mile run. They posted impressive performances in other races, as well.

Now, with the 2018 cross-country season in full stride, Daschbach and McLeskey have emerged among the elite young distance runners in the country. With it, the two juniors acknowledge feeling new, heightened expectations.

“The best thing to do is to just ignore all that. Ignore everyone and just focus on yourself being in the moment,” Daschbach said.

It hasn’t seemed to hinder their performances. Daschbach is ranked sixth in the U.S. with a 14 minute, 52 second run for 5,000 meters – roughly 3.1 miles – and McLeskey is ranked16th with a 17:19 over 5K.

Daschbach began running after his older brother, Will, now running cross-country and track at the University of California at Santa Cruz, insisted that Leo follow in his footsteps.

According to Leo Daschbach, his brother loved the Highland team and its culture so much that he wanted Leo to experience those joys, too.

With two premier athletes in the program, other runners and parents concluded that Highland coach Dave Montgomery knows how to train runners.

“It’s my passion, how I make a difference,” Montgomery said. “To me, it’s really rewarding to be able to do this.”

The enthusiastic coach trains athletes nearly year-round.

Although Montgomery must set aside considerable personal time, he, like most coaches, believes that the finished product is worth it.

“The majority of kids started in June,” Montgomery said. “That’s how we get ready. The summer miles bring fall smiles.”

One bold decision that Montgomery made last season was having McLeskey train with the boys. He saw a huge advantage in pairing his budding star with faster training partners.

According to Montgomery, many girls could not handle training with their male teammates, however, both he and McLeskey have noticed the strides she has made since.

At first, McLeskey disliked the idea. She had trouble adjusting because she no longer trained with friends and didn’t have anyone to talk to during her training runs.

“It was a little bit different. I needed to tell myself, ‘OK, you can go faster, you can break this time, you can keep pushing,’ ” McLeskey said.

McLeskey began her track career in junior high and later expanded to cross-country.

“It’s just incredible to watch where she has come from and how far she has progressed since then,” said Ashland Carson, a close friend of McLeskey, who has been running with her since seventh grade.

Thanks to cross-country, Daschbach and McLeskey learned to better manage their time and prioritize. They each have a 4.0 GPA.

The difference between them is how they spend their time outside of cross-country.

McLeskey has her hands full. She is a member of National Honor Society and is involved in Math Club. She is committed to meetings and community-service events.

“She is really good at managing her time and taking care of herself… I’m just here,” said her mother, Mary McLeskey.

The majority of Daschbach’s life revolves around running. Every day, he trains on his own outside of practice, but he doesn’t limit himself to cardio.

Daschbach’s training consists of lifting weights four times a week. He adds about 45 minutes of recovery stretches daily. However, Daschbach knows he can’t do it all on his own. Personal trainer Zac Wheeler assists.

Wheeler, who works for Zeus Performance and Fitness, has worked with Daschbach for years. He initially helped him train for soccer before Daschbach shifted his focus to running. They emphasize strength training and injury prevention to enhance the training he receives from Montgomery.

“I think his work ethic sets him apart,” said Billy Daschbach, Leo’s father. “He trains hard with his team, goes to the gym on his own time, works with a personal trainer on Saturdays – that he pays for himself – and eats very good.”

As athletes, both have sacrificed greatly.

McLeskey could not compete for Math Club due to her training and meets. She was not permitted to join all the school clubs she desired because her parents did not want her to be overwhelmed.

Daschbach gave up soccer and his job for running.

Both juniors also gave up what might be the greatest sacrifice for a high school student: social life. They explained that the first thing they dropped was spending time with friends.

“I don’t really hang out or see friends a lot because it can be kind of distracting,” Daschbach said.

Although running may prevent them from being stereotypical high school students, they do are doing what they love.

“I just really love what I do. I love being out here. I love running. I really love pushing myself and trying to become the greatest I can be,” Daschbach said. “I love my team and I love supporting my team and being good for my team.”