GSN News Staff

Higley High gets civic award

Higley High School is one of just 31 schools recognized in Arizona this year with a 2017-18 Civic Engagement “merit of excellence” award.

“It’s a schoolwide systematic approach to civic engagement in all aspects of the school function. It’s how we incorporate civics in all that we do,” said assistant principal James Walker.

One way the school demonstrated this is through student involvement in clubs and organizations. The school offers more than 40 clubs, from writing club and service organizations to robotics club and international club.

“That gives us many opportunities for students to get involved in the democratic process,” he said.

The Arizona Department of Education awards the honor to schools that demonstrate effective implementation of the six proven practices in civic learning, including strong formal instruction in social studies, U.S. government, history, economics, geography, law and democracy.

The school offers a number of civic-minded classes, as well as a number of Advanced Placement courses.

“Our civics instruction and civics practices expand beyond the social studies curriculum. It’s a misnomer that civics learning only takes place in a civics class,” Walker said. Students hear regularly about news going on in the state, nation and world.

Williams Field at inauguration

Gov. Doug Ducey invited Arizona schools to showcase CTE programs during his inauguration.

Students from several Valley career and technical education programs – including students from Williams Field High School – set up booths on the Wesley Bolin Plaza.

Williams Field’s robotics team put together a display of their award-winning robots, as well as computer simulations showcasing their work. A group of marketing students prepared a business plan for a company they started this year.

Near the end of the event, a small group of people in suits and ties wandered near the Higley tables. Before they knew it, students were face-to-face with Gov. Ducey, sharing their stories. The marketing students – who started their own clothing design company, “ONEINONE,” – presented the governor with their latest T-shirt design.

“It was all a great experience for the students,” said Higley Unified School District Career and Technical Education Coordinator Annette Schmidt.

Higley Unified School District’s Higley and Williams Field High Schools offer a number of career and technical education programs, including engineering, marketing, graphic design, video production, digital photography, computer science, biotechnology, sports medicine and criminal justice.

Board-certified teacher saluted

Jason Svedin, a math and science instructor at Williams Field High School, is the district’s newest National Board Certified teacher.

The process of becoming national board certified can take years, but it allows teachers to sharpen their practice, showcase their talent in the classroom and demonstrate their dedication to students and their profession.

It also benefits them and students, according to the board’s website.

It noted that certification “opens doors” to new opportunities and advancement and qualifies them for more pay.

“A decade of research shows that students of board-certified teachers learn more than their peers without board-certified teachers,” the board says, adding that “the positive impact of having a board-certified teacher is even greater for minority and low-income students.”

Only about 1,390 teachers in Arizona – out of nearly 49,000 who teach in K-12 classes throughout the state – are board-certified. Nationwide, 91,000 – only 3 percent of all teachers – have earned certification

Higley Round-up

Higley Unified School District will host Kindergarten Round-Up 6-7 p.m. Feb. 21 at all Higley elementary campuses for students who will be entering kindergarten next school year.

Higley offers free all-day kindergarten at all elementary campuses. Families that attend the Kindergarten Round-up will hear from school leaders and learn more about what kindergarten looks like in the Higley district.

Information: husd.org/kru

Higley Knights earn Decathlon honors

The Higley Academic Decathlon team finished fifth at the Williams Field Invitational. Academic Decathlon competition brings together students of various academic levels to study one topic in depth then tests their knowledge in various ways, including speech, science, interviews and more.

The honorees included Natalie Bria, third place in interview and in speech; Curtis Byers, third place science; Brianna Fratella, second place speech; and Maddie Leveille, first place Interview.