Aloha, fun seekers. Grab your ukulele, coconuts, grass skirt and set sail on the Salt River during Salt River Tubing’s Mega Hawaiian Hula party on Saturday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Hawaiian-tiki barges will transport guests to the Lower Salt River for fun on the river rapids. Tube rental is $17, which includes shuttle-bus service and parking. Free Hawaiian leis will be given to the first 1,000 fun-seekers.

Salt River Tubing is in northeast Mesa on north Power Road/Bush Highway in the Tonto National Forest, 7 minutes from Loop 202 Exit 23A. More information: saltrivertubing.com.