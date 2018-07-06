Jason Cvancara – Gilbert Town Council Election 2018

Jason Cvancara

Age: 38

Educational Background: University of Arizona – M.A. International Security

Harvard University – Negotiation Skills: Strategies for Increased Effectiveness

Current employer/job: President, Silbar Security of Phoenix

Senior Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force Reserves

Immediate Family (spouse’s name/number of children): Jamie Cvancara (Nurse, Phoenix Children’s Hospital). I have 4 kids (3 girls and 1 boy)

Year you moved to Gilbert: 2008

Last book read: Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War: Robert M. Gates

Why are you running for or seeking another term on Town Council?

I am running for Gilbert Town Council for many reasons but there are three that stand out more than others. One, I want to use my 11+ years of law enforcement experience to help keep Gilbert residents safe. As our community grows, so will the crime and I will do everything possible to minimize the risk to our community. Two, I don’t want to see our taxes or fees raised once cent and will fight everyday to ensure they don’t. Three, I want to put family and faith back at the center of or our Town’s priorities.

FOR NEW CANDIDATES: Why should voters consider you?

I am the only candidate with a background in public safety which will be important as our community grows. The Gilbert Police Department can’t fight crime by themselves and will need help from everyone. I will use my experience to work with the Gilbert Police Department, community leaders and organizations to find proactive ways to combat crime. One of my goals in the first 100 days is to create a Gilbert Block Watch Advisory Board which will consist of block watch leaders, a Council member and Gilbert Police Officers with the goal of more community involvement in curbing crime.

How can the Town Council promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert?

To better promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert, the Town first needs to do a better job of effectively reaching out and listening to the residents of Gilbert prior to even considering the rezoning of certain sections of property. There have already been several disputes involving zoning issues in our community which I feel could have been avoided had the town done a more effective job at providing information to those living in the immediate area. Two, thoroughly vetting any rezoning of property to ensure it is what’s best for our community.

Gilbert has several large public projects in the works, including Gilbert Regional Park and the public safety training facility. How should the town approach paying for these types of projects?

In reference the park, the question needs to be focused on why government needs to be involved in multi-million dollar projects such as this in the first place. I would rather see smaller less expensive parks connected with bike paths to encourage fitness.

For the public safety training facility, I don’t support it due to the upfront and long term costs. If there was a legitimate need, I would support it but I believe the training facilities we currently use seem sufficient. I would rather see funds given to public safety for recruiting/retention so we can hire/retain the best.

What role should public funds play in the redevelopment of the Heritage District moving forward?

As someone who believes government’s role in our community should be minimal, I would not support the use of public funds in the redevelopment of the Heritage District.

What is the biggest challenge facing Gilbert over the next five years?

I personally believe the biggest challenge Gilbert will face over the next five years will be dealing with crime related issues. Anyone who has studied or dealt with crime knows just how difficult it is to fend off and even worse, get rid of once it takes hold. Not only do we need to deal with our own internal issues related to crime, we will also need to deal with crime issues coming from neighboring cities such as Mesa. Yes, we are a safe community now, but I want to do everything I can to ensure we stay that way.

What are your three primary goals if you are elected?

My three primary goals when elected are to keep Gilbert safe, keep our taxes low and to make faith and family the priority of our community leaders.

Keeping Gilbert safe and making faith and family a priority can be done by actively engaging community members through various means such as community forums and utilization of social media so solutions come from and are implemented by the community itself. Keeping your taxes low can be done by using fiscal conservative practices aka controlled spending.