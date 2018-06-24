Job seekers sought by Topgolf Gilbert

Need a job? Ready to look for one in an unorthodox way? Then step to the tee at Topgolf Gilbert during its Mission: Ambition hiring session 5-8 p.m. Monday, June 25.

Applicants are asked to leave their dress-up clothes and pre-rehearsed answers at the door and think mission-minded.

Interviewing will consist of gathering intelligence and navigating group activities, interactive panel interviews, one-on-one conversations with Topgolf’s venue leadership teams and games.

The audition at Topgolf Gilbert, 1689 S. San Tan Village Pkwy., is for those 16 and older. Open hourly positions include bar back, bartender, bay host/server, buser, drink runner, food runner and guest/golf services associate. Other hourly positions available that do not require attending a Mission: Ambition event are cook, dishwasher, facilities maintenance associate and porter/housekeeping/cleaning associate.

Topgolf values energy, enthusiasm, excellent communication, time-management and organization skills, ability to work in a fast-paced environment, ability to work on a team, availability to work varied shifts, including evenings, weekends and holidays, and ability to stand and walk for long periods of time, including maneuvering up and down stairs.