Jordan Ray – Gilbert Town Council Election 2018

Age: 39

Educational background: Bachelor’s Degree – Information Technology; Juris Doctorate – Law

Current employer/job: Two years ago, I started my own Gilbert based company, CREWLegal – a litigation consulting company. Prior to the creation of CREWLegal, I was part owner of inData Corporation for 17 years. inData was a Gilbert based litigation technology company.

Immediate family: My wonderful wife of 18 years is Mandy Ray. We have 5 children.

Year you moved to Gilbert: I am fifth generation from the Southeast Valley. We have lived in our current home in Gilbert for 9 years.

Last book read: “Manhunt: The 12-Day Chase for Lincoln’s Killer”

Why are you running for or seeking another term on Town Council?

Over the last seven years on the Council, I have worked as part of the Gilbert team to achieve numerous awards and recognitions including:

Best Place to Raise a Family in Arizona.

Best Place to Live When Trying to Save Money.

2nd Safest City in the US.

7th Happiest City in America.

7th Best City to Be a Homeowner.

Top 10 Cleanest Cities in America.

22nd Best Place to Live in the US.

Gilbert still has more to do. I will continue to make business growth, public safety, and fiscal discipline my top priorities to build a community we can continue to be proud of.

FOR INCUMBENTS: Briefly explain your three most significant accomplishments.

Since joining in 2011, I have been proud of all that we as a Town Council have accomplished, including:

Gilbert’s upgrade in Bond rating to AAA in 2015 based on Gilbert’s efficiency, financial stability, and Town management – a rating that only 179 out of the thousands of communities in the nation have earned.

Gilbert’s ability to attract and retain businesses that provide job opportunities for our citizens and tax dollars for our Town such as Deloitte moving to Gilbert and providing 2,500 high-paying jobs.

Gilbert’s redevelopment of the Heritage District which has greatly benefitted local businesses and brought in more tax revenue.

How can the Town Council promote commercial-residential balance in Gilbert?

Gilbert has been one of the fastest growing residential communities in Arizona for many years. Over the last few years Gilbert has also seen an increase in high-wage jobs as businesses are attracted to our Town. These businesses help increase our tax base and thus help to ensure the sustainability we need in Gilbert. It is imperative that we as the Town Council retain as much commercial zoning as possible in order to continue to attract and retain businesses that will provide long-term sustainability in our community.

Gilbert has several large public projects in the works, including Gilbert Regional Park and the public safety training facility. How should the town approach paying for these types of projects?

Gilbert has seen many financial successes over the last few years, including:

saving taxpayers over $32 million since 2012 by refinancing debt.

reducing debt by $66 million since 2012 through making early payments.

cash funding to reduce over $19 million in PSPRS liability.

Additionally, in FY 2018, the Town is funding:

$20 million of water system repair and replacement.

$54 million of wastewater system repair and replacement.

$26 million of roadway/streetlight/sidewalk repair and maintenance.

Our financial successes as a Town have come as a result of prudent and deliberate planning and action. Gilbert must continue to be fiscally responsible to be sustainable long-term.

What role should public funds play in the redevelopment of the Heritage District moving forward?

The redevelopment of the Heritage District has been wildly successful and has brought new businesses and tax dollars into our Town. Because the Town of Gilbert still owns more than 50% of the vacant land in the Heritage District, public funds will play a substantial role in further developing the District. Over the next couple of years, there will be a significant investment of public funds to update infrastructure within the Heritage District. The investment in infrastructure will be another boost to the booming downtown.

What is the biggest challenge facing Gilbert over the next five years?

Among the challenges that the Town will face in the future, one of the biggest will be the need for continued preparation for long-term sustainability at build-out. It is essential that we understand the needs, costs, and expected revenue that will enable us to achieve sustainability. As a Town Council, we are currently working through multiple long-range plans to prepare for this future eventuality. These plans include the Parks Master Plan, the Transportation Master Plan, and the Long-Term Infrastructure Plan.

What are your three primary goals if you are elected?