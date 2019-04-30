BY Jim Walsh, GSN Staff Writer

A jury has one job left after taking nearly four months to determine that a convicted murderer was guilty of an intentional killing when he shot Gilbert police Lt. Eric Shuhandler to death nine years ago.

That last decision is a weighty one, the sort likely to stay with jurors the rest of their lives; they must decided whether Christopher Angel Redondo should live or die.

Shuhandler, a beloved Gilbert officer, was gunned down during a traffic stop on Jan. 28, 2010, as he walked toward a pickup truck after checking Redondo’s identification.

“At 42, he still had a long life of family adventures ahead of him. We had no reason to believe he would not be with us,’’ Joyce Mendelsohn, Shuhandler’s sister, told the jury last week.

The officer’s two daughters, Meredith and Nicole, joined her in making victim-impact statements.

They described the impact of losing their brother and father on their lives. Meredith was 12 and Nicole was 10 when their father was slain.

“I could not make sense of his loss. I still can’t,’’ Mendelsohn said, noting that their mother was never the same after he son’s slaying and died of cancer in 2017. She said it is too painful for their father to speak about his son’s death.

“How can you deal with the loss of someone so integral, being taken away from us so suddenly and so violently?’’ Mendelsohn said.

Meredith, an Arizona State University student, views her father as an inspiration and always wants to live up to his expectations.

“All I know is that it’s a feeling that no child should experience,’’ she said about her father’s slaying. “I will always value the time we had together. There isn’t anything I can say to let you know how much I miss him.’’

Nicole Shuhandler described how her father stopped by her class when she was in kindergarten to read one of her favorite stories to the class. Nicole is listed on Cal State-Fullerton’s web site as a member of their women’s’ volleyball team.

“The last conversation I had with my Dad, I will never forget,’’ she said. “The memories of my Dad, I will cherish forever.’’

As the penalty phase got underway, defense attorney Dan Raynak and prosecutor Juan Martinez last week summarized their positions before Marti Loring, Ph.D, a clinical social worker and clinical sociologist from Atlanta, took the stand as a defense witness.

The penalty phase is expected to take two or three weeks before the jury considers a death verdict. Redondo did not attend the court hearing.

A detention officer told Maricopa County Superior Court Judge David Cunanan that Redondo was brought to the courthouse from his jail cell, but acted up by banging his head and making noises. She said he was taken back to the jail.

Martinez reminded jurors that they already had found Redondo guilty of first-degree murder in Shuhandler’s slaying and five aggravating factors, including use of a deadly weapon.

He noted that Redondo already has been convicted of killing another man, Ernie Singh, in March 2009, and he accused Redondo of being a malingerer who was faking his mental health condition.

Redondo’s trial was delayed for years because of issues determining whether he is competent to stand trial, meaning that he understands the charges against him and was capable of assisting his attorneys in his defense. The second prong of that test was the biggest obstacle.

Tests administered after Redondo’s arrest found methamphetamine in Redondo’s system, Martinez said.

But Raynak said Redondo was repeatedly beaten by his father, Angel, who also served time in prison, and that Redondo’s violent upbringing left him with brain damage and a deep distrust of police and other authority figures.

“He provided alcohol and drugs at an early age to Christopher. He took him to parties at 8, 9 years old,’’ Raynak said. “There are MRIs and PET scans that show Christopher has holes in his brain.’’

He said Angel Redondo also beat up Christopher’s mother, part of a pattern of domestic violence in the family that goes back to Redondo’s grandfather and grandmother.

Raynak said Redondo killed Singh because he thought Singh had raped Redondo’s wife.

Redondo has been diagnosed as a paranoid schizophrenic, who also suffers from intermittent explosive disorder, Raynak said.

“He believed the police were out to get him,’’ Raynak said. “He suffered from neglect. He had no good role models at all.’’

“He’ll just lose control and say and do things for no apparent reason. I ask you to consider all of this.’’

Jurors found Redondo guilty of shooting Shuhandler in the face that night before fleeing with his getaway driver, Daimen Irizarry, who eventually was sentenced to 107 years in prison for his role in the slaying.

Air conditioning parts were tossed out of the pickup truck during a wild chase that lasted for 50 miles as Irizarry and police vehicles headed east on U.S. 60, which ended when the truck ran out of gas in Superior.

During a shootout with police, Redondo was shot in both ankles, making it impossible for him to sit in a long trial because of chronic pain, Raynak said.

Mental health experts who went to his cell, mostly during a long battle over whether Redondo was competent to stand trial, often reported finding him sitting on the floor.

Martinez said Redondo cooperated with some but not others.

Loring testified that when she found Redondo on the floor, he yelled at her to go away and leave him alone. She said his behavior was inconsistent with that of malingers, who often would tell her untrue stories to make their condition look worse.

“I don’t believe he was malingering. He didn’t do what people do when they are malingering,’’ Loring said. “He looked frightened and terrified.’’

Loring said she attempted to examine Redondo twice, for about a half hour each time, and even sang some patriotic songs in hopes of putting his mind at rest and obtaining his cooperation.

She testified that he spoke with her very little, hampering her evaluation, and that she based most of her conclusions on a review of his medical records and interviews with family members.

“Mr. Redondo lived in a constant state of being frightened and even terrified. He experienced abuse by his father as a child where he was treated like a human football,’’ Loring testified.

She said Redondo was taught to fear the police by his father. “It’s over and over again, like brainwashing,’’ she said.

The rest of Redondo’s trial is expected to include the testimony of mental health experts.

Christopher Redondo, Eric Shuhandler