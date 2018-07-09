Feeding the hungry is a year-round endeavor, and summer break is a perfect time to teach children the value of helping others at a Feed My Starving Children food-packing.

The hunger-relief nonprofit allows kids as young as 5 to volunteer with their families to pack meals at its meal-packing site, 1345 S. Alma School Road in Mesa.

At the end of a lively, assembly line-style packing session, volunteers celebrate the number of meals packed and children impacted.

Last year, 1.2 million volunteers packed 333 million meals, which were shipped to nearly 70 nations, where they become fuel for community development in schools, orphanages, clinics and feeding programs.

Information: www.fmsc.org.