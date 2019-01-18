By Colleen Sparks, GET OUT Staff

Many Gilbert children are eager to take audiences on a journey of pure imagination as they perform the sweet, quirky tale of candy man Willy Wonka as he seeks a successor to his chocolate factory.

Limelight Performing Arts, based in Gilbert, is hoping that audiences will eat up its production of “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka,” Jan. 16-20, at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St. in Mesa. Young actors who live in Gilbert, Chandler and Mesa are among the cast of 35 portraying colorful characters in the musical based on Dahl’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The scrumdiddlyumptious singing, dancing and acting confection is a blend of the original movie, “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,” released in 1971, and the 2005 film, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” as well as Dahl’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

The musical, book and movies are about eccentric Wonka, a candy manufacturer who places five golden tickets in candy bars he sells. Those who find them get a free tour of his factory and a lifetime supply of candy. Four of the children who win the tickets demonstrate bad behavior. The fifth, Charlie Bucket, is likeable and brings his friendly grandfather along on the tour.

The factory is a magical, bizarre place with a chocolate river, an experimental chewing gum that tastes like a three-course meal and a psychedelic boat ride. Oompa-Loompas, small people with orange skin and green hair, work in the factory and sing songs about the vices of four of the children, who suffer negative, strange consequences for their behavior.

One of them, Violet Beauregarde, who constantly chews gum, chews the experimental version made at the factory despite Wonka’s urging her not to. She blows up into a blueberry. Another child, gluttonous Augustus Gloop, who despite Wonka’s wishes drinks chocolate from a waterfall, falls into a lake of melted chocolate and is sucked into a chocolate extraction pipe.

Children and adults will enjoy feasting on the colorful, classic musical that many watched in the two movies, according to Limelight director Jamie Bauer-Spano.

“I think it’s just really fun and imaginative,” Bauer-Spano said. “It’s a familiar story that everyone knows. It’s family-friendly. It’s been really fun bringing in the kids’ imagination.”

The Limelight musical will feature fun, sugar-coated touches, including actors portraying candy and chocolate. Actors will ride bicycles in one scene to simulate the act of flying.

“Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” gives the budding actors room to improvise and have a blast, Bauer-Spano said. Kids play children and older youths play adult parents. Some actors play more than one role, including a character and part of the ensemble so they are always busy wearing different hats in the show.

Jordan Gingell, 13, of Gilbert, an eighth-grader at Highland Junior High in Mesa, is enjoying playing the title role as Wonka in the musical.

“I’d say it’s just kind of a fun musical,” Gingell said. “You can basically do whatever. It kind of gives me room to take the character in a place I want.”

Gingell, who has performed in several other musicals with Limelight and other theater companies, has seen the 1971 and 2005 versions of the movie.

A sister act savoring the sweet experience of the musical is Meredith Woodward, 14, and Kaitlyn Woodward, 12, of Gilbert. Meredith, a freshman at Gilbert Christian High, plays Mrs. Teavee, the mother of Mike Teavee, while Kaitlyn, a seventh-grader at Gilbert Christian Schools’ PK-8 Agritopia Campus, is in the ensemble and is the understudy for Charlie.

Meredith also plays a chocolate bar in the musical and enjoys her variety of roles.

“I like that there’s a bunch of different things that people can do,” she said. “This is my second food role,” adding that she played a banana in “Junie B. Jones Jr.”

“I love being food because it’s weird,” Meredith said.

She said when she first saw the Willy Wonka movie as a young child it scared her.

“I still think it’s a weird, funny, interesting story,” Meredith said. “I love being onstage and making people in the audience happy.”

Kaitlyn, like her older sister, is having fun in the musical.

“There’s so many interesting characters, fat characters and mean characters,” Kaitlyn said. “I’ve seen the Johnny Depp (“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”) movie. It’s a little weird. I like the Oompa Loompas. I’m a squirrel. I get to be different things and I don’t get to stick to just one character. I like how everyone works as a team and we all cooperate to make amazing shows.”

Some of the children in the musical are playing the parts of much older people – grandparents.

Besides the young actors, a teenager is the assistant choreographer for the show, Allie Rederick, 16, a Gilbert High junior.

Emma England of Gilbert, owner of Studio 3 Performing Arts and artistic director of Limelight Performing Arts, is the choreographer and designer.

Studio 3, 511 W. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert, gives lessons in acting, singing, dance, musical theater and musical instruments.

Limelight, a nonprofit youth theater, conducts rehearsals at Studio 3, but all youths are encouraged to audition and participate in Limelight productions.

“My favorite thing about this show is it features kids,” England said. “It’s something everyone can relate to. It’s very fun. For me artistically, it gives me a lot of different ways I can play. I think it’s quirky. It’s definitely fun, all-ages appropriate.”

For tickets and information on “Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka” at Mesa Arts Center, visit mesaartscenter.com/index.php/shows/other-presenters/roald-dahls-willy-wonka.