GSN News Staff

In an industry where the proliferation of gyms has ignited intense competition, LA Fitness has come up with a new concept and chosen Gilbert to introduce it.

An operator of 44 clubs in Arizona, LA Fitness on March 30 will debut the Signature Club, a 34,000-square-foot facility at 1310 S. Higley Road near the SanTan Loop 202.

It boasts of “resort-style amenities” such as a full basketball court, 25-yard three-lane lap pool, whirlpool spa, spacious executive-style locker rooms with digital lockers, larger showers and infrared dry sauna with complimentary toiletries and towel service, as well as a separate group exercise studio.

But it also includes a HIIT by LAF studio – which it describes as a “cutting-edge, high-intensity interval training workout” that it has in only one other Arizona club and nine of its more than 700 across the country.

HIIT is an acronym for “high-intensity interval training” that was recently endorsed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as a highly beneficial form of exercise.

Designed for every level of fitness and goal, it is a high-tech, high-energy workout led by certified fitness coaches that lasts 50 minutes and includes a variety of functional exercises, core training, cardio interval training and strength training.

Wearing optional heart rate monitors, participants are led through five “heart rate training zones” of varying levels of intensity that LA Fitness said can end up burning more than 1,000 calories.

After analyzing several studies, federal health officials determined that HIIT “can effectively improve cardiorespiratory fitness in adults with varied body weight and health status” and can also help with insulin levels, blood pressure and body composition.

“HIIT by LA Fitness brings members an exciting and unique experience that combines cardio, muscle conditioning, strength training and physical endurance in a fun setting for anyone looking to take their fitness goals to the next level,” said Barbie Sparks, LA Fitness’ regional coordinator of aerobics.

Along with HIIT, the new Gilbert gym also will offer a wide range of training equipment, including more than 75 pieces of the advanced cardio machines with individual viewing screens.

The Gilbert facility also will sport circuit training, a free weights area and group fitness classes seven days a week, including Zumba, indoor cycling, aqua fitness, kickboxing, yoga and Pilates. Personal training and babysitting services are also part of membership.

“The location in one of the fastest-growing cities in the state along with the vibrant fitness-conscious community, made Gilbert the ideal choice to introduce our higher-end Signature Club to Arizona,” said Dion Gentile, LA Fitness’ regional vice president of sales and marketing.

The ultra-modern club expects to employ up to 45 people ranging from part-time group fitness instructors to full-time staff, the company said.

Group fitness schedules, as well as guest passes are available online by visiting the club’s web page on www.lafitness.com. The Signature Club will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The club’s grand opening 9 a.m.-8 p.m. March 30 will include a variety of activities for children and adults.

With a live DJ spinning and a special guest appearance by the Phoenix Suns Dancers from 11 a.m. to noon, the activities include a tour, complimentary workouts that include a noon Zumba class, a boot camp clinic at 11 a.m., a complimentary HIIT session, a basketball free-throw event 2-4 p.m. and face painting at its Kids Club 9 a.m.-noon.

Complimentary healthy snacks will be available throughout the day and guests will have a chance to enter to win a new Apple iPad.