By Howard Fischer

Capitol Media Services

Stunned by the governor’s veto of a measure opposed by all but one of Gilbert’s six legislators, some lawmakers already are exploring how they can finally get an increase in their living allowances.

Ducey, June 7, nixed legislation that would have more than doubled to $92.50 that daily allowance Maricopa County lawmakers get seven days a week for the time the Legislature is in session. The same measure would have tripled the daily allowance for legislators from the other 14 counties from $60 to $180.

Some lawmakers suggested the next bill eliminate Maricopa County lawmakers from any increase.

That strategy was endorsed by Sen. Eddie Farnsworth, the only Gilbert lawmaker who had voted for the bill last month. It drew “no” votes from the four other Republicans and one Democrat whose districts include parts of the town.

“I would be perfectly OK with that,’’ said Farnsworth, adding that he actually would have preferred that be the proposal “but that’s not what the bill was.’’

But that notion didn’t sit well with his fellow Gilbert Republican Rep. Travis Grantham, who had voted against the allowance increase, calling the action at the end of the session “poor timing.’’

Grantham said lawmakers should not be in any rush to ignore the needs of Maricopa County legislators like himself. He said even they have expenses that can exceed $35 a day, though he said that perhaps the $92.50 was not the right number.

The governor clearly was turned off by the fact that the bill boosted the daily allowance collected by lawmakers who live in Maricopa County from $35 a day. These are lawmakers who can go home every night and have no need for local lodging.

Ducey said he agreed with supporters that out-county lawmakers need more money since they have to find lodging during the legislative session. The bill would have more than tripled — from $60 to $180 — the daily allowance they get.

That can mean a hotel. But for many legislators it has meant having to rent or buy housing in the Phoenix area, as sessions can and have run for five or six months and it is difficult to get a half-year lease.

“Arizona is the sixth largest state in terms of land area,’’ the governor wrote. “So, for rural legislators and those representing areas outside of Maricopa County, there is a strong case to be made for ensuring we are appropriately recognizing what is required for them to be here at the state Capitol in Phoenix during session.’’

Senate President Karen Fann said, “There’s some of our members that were really counting (on the raise) to help get them through the cost of serving.

“Expenses have just gotten so ridiculously high just trying to find a place to live temporarily,’’ the Prescott Republican told Capitol Media Services, noting there are the times that lawmakers need to be at the Capitol out of session for hearings and meetings.

Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, who sponsored the House version of the increase, said this isn’t about lawmakers lining their pockets.

“We have members that are living in motor homes in not-very-nice locations,’’ he said.

Ducey had another objection to the bill: It would have taken effect later this year, meaning that the lawmakers who voted for it would be the ones who benefit.

“Any change in the per diem rate should also be prospective, and apply to the next Legislature, which will be sworn in on Jan. 11, 2021, following the 2020 election,’’ the governor wrote to legislative leaders. “I am open to working with legislators on such a change next session.’’

Some lawmakers expressed outrage over the veto.

Sen. David Livingston, R-Peoria, suggested that the Republican governor may have done himself harm with the Legislature.

“He could have done something like this that would have benefited the 90 members, that would have made working relationships better,’’ Livingston said. “This makes it more strained.’’

Scottsdale Republican Rep. Jay Lawrence said Arizona constituents don’t appreciate their legislators like California’s do.

Noting lawmakers haven’t had a salary increase since voters approved the current $24,000 a year in 1998, Lawrence said California lawmakers get a per diem of $192 and added:

“In California, they get over $100,000 a year, plus automobiles, plus, plus, plus….So, yeah, I believe we deserve more money because it’s an all-year job.’’

Campbell said the lack of what he believes is proper compensation rankles some of his colleagues.

“It just shows us they don’t think much about us, they don’t consider the needs that we have,’’ he said. “And, the truth of it is, nobody’s looking out for us except ourselves.’’

The idea of jettisoning an allowance hike for urban lawmakers to get Ducey’s signature on a bill definitely annoyed Campbell.

“I don’t like the divide-and-conquer thing,’’ he said. “That’s not good politics.’’

It also may not be a winning strategy because there are 53 lawmakers in Maricopa County versus 27 from the other 14 counties. That means it will take at least some of their votes for rural lawmakers to get the allowance boost they say they need.

During floor debate last month, Campbell called the boost in the allowance “the right thing to do.’’

“We’re only asking to be reimbursed for our expenses,’’ he said.

But it wasn’t just Ducey who was hesitant about increasing the $35-a-day allowance to in-county lawmakers, those do not need a Phoenix apartment.

That allowance is paid for every day the Legislature is “in session.’’ That includes Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays when lawmakers generally do not meet.

And legislators even get reimbursed for the mileage between their homes and the Capitol for every day there is an actual session.

Among the foes of the change was Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, who last month said his driving distance to the Capitol was such that he didn’t need to be paid $92.50 a day.

Kern also questioned the “optics’’ of lawmakers approving a sharp increase in their allowance and doing so during the last days of the session.

The political risk of voting for a sharp increase in allowance did not escape Rep. Bob Thorpe, R-Flagstaff. But he urged colleagues to ignore that possibility.

“Let’s rip off the Band-Aid,’’ he said.

“Let’s ignore the folks that will beat us up over it, ‘cause it will go away,’’ Thorpe argued. “This will be forgotten.”

Livingston, for his part, said he’s not concerned about the political fallout of being a Maricopa County lawmaker seeking to boost his allowance.

“I’m very strong in my district,’’ he said.

“I go to a lot of things in my district,’’ Livingston continued. “So I figured I can take the arrows easier than anybody else.’’

Campbell had urged unanimous support, saying it would “give (political) cover to anybody who has questions about it … and threaten us with retaliation because we voted to raise our per diem rate.’’

He didn’t get his wish.

The Senate vote was 22-7. There was even more doubt in the House where 23 of the 60 members voted against it.

Livingston also said there’s another reason that lawmakers, both in- and out-county, need a bump in their allowance: the Tax Cut and Jobs Act signed in late 2017 by President Trump.

On one hand, that law cut tax rates and increased the standard deduction. But it also repealed a section of the tax code that, until this year, gave employees a deduction for the amount of out-of-pocket expenses they incurred that were not reimbursed by their employer.

The net result, said Livingston, is that lawmakers whose actual expenses exceed the current per diem rates no longer can deduct the difference from their adjusted income in computing their federal and state taxes.

During the debate on the bill last month, Rep. Aaron Lieberman, D-Phoenix, questioned the idea of lawmakers approving more money for themselves even when they refused just last week to restore all of the funds that have been cut during the recession in state aid to public schools.

The whole idea of the vote — particularly on what is shaping up to be the last day of the legislative session — drew raised eyebrows from teachers who have been at the Capitol monitoring the votes on spending bills.

“I can’t get beyond the irony of your plight and how it is so incredibly parallel to what is going on with teachers,’’ testified Christine Marsh. She was named the 2016 teacher of the year and was one of the prime proponents of higher pay for educators.

Marsh pointed out that proponents of the allowance hike, like Rep. Charlene Fernandez, D-Yuma, have said the legislators’ pay has resulted in few people being interested in running for the Legislature.

“And yet that, of course, is what teachers are facing,’’ Marsh said.

She said lawmakers voting to hike their expenses should be ready for other parallels, like people telling them they knew what the job paid when they took it and they shouldn’t complain about the pay.

“That’s what we hear,’’ Marsh said. “And it’s offensive and not very cool.’’

Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, argued that that this is different, as the allowance for lawmakers comes out of the House and Senate budgets, not the state general fund which is where the dollars are allocated for teacher pay raises.

That, however, drew a verbal slap from Fernandez who pointed out that all of the cash, whether for teacher salaries or legislative payments, comes from the same pocket of tax dollars.

Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa, said that, under different circumstances, she might have opposed the hike in allowance.

But she pointed out that lawmakers last year approved a 9 percent increase in the average pay for teachers, with another 5 percent in the budget for this coming school year and 5 percent more earmarked for the following year.

“Having done that in the past year and the past days, I think this is appropriate,’’ Udall said.